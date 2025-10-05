Kyle Nicolas' fiancee Allison Martin poses in sleek white bikini, striking a joyful pose on the deck of a boat during her bachelorette celebration

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas is set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Allison Martin, next month. With the wedding date nearing, Allison is enjoying her time as a single lady.On Friday, Allison shared snaps from her bachelorette celebration on her Instagram stories. In the first image, Allison sat together with her friend, Greer. She wore a white bikini with a textured, possibly ribbed, fabric. The bikini top was bralette style with thin straps, and the bottoms were high-cut. Meanwhile, Greere wore a black bikini. The top featured cutouts and had thin straps. Like Allison, her bikini bottom was also high-cut.Allison Martin's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/ali__martin]In the second picture, Allison was on a boat with her arms raised. She held a drink in her left hand while a cardboard cutout of Nicolas' face was on the right.Allison Martin's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/ali__martin]Kyle Nicolas and Allison Maartin announced their engagement through a combined Instagram post in December 2023. They have been in a relationship since at least 2018, long before the Miami Marlins selected Nicolas in the 2020 MLB draft.Kyle Nicolas' fiancée Allison Martin, thanks her friends and family for bridal showerOn August 16, close friends and family of Allison Martin organized her bridal shower. The event, titled &quot;She's tying the knot,&quot; was held at the Michael Angelo’s Winery, located in Richfield, Ohio. Owned by Michael and Matthew Ciocca, the winery featured a restaurant, bar, and space to hold live events.A day later, Allison offered fans a glimpse into the celebration with a multi-snap Instagram post. Kyle Nicolas' mother, Michelle, and sister, Kelly, were present in the snaps.&quot;Blessed to be showered with so much love &amp; immensely grateful for all the people who helped make this day so special! 💝 I can’t wait to marry you !!&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNicolas' fiancée's full name is Allison Anne Martin. She was born on February 28, 1999, in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, to Robert and Rebecca Martin. She has one sister, Emilee.Although Allison didn't play soccer in high school, she served as captain of Cleveland Futbol Club, coached by Benny Dargle, in 2015 and 2016. She helped her team to four State Cup championships, and also won the Midwest Regional League championship in 2015.Following her high school graduation, Allison played for Ball State University. After her sophomore season, she transferred to Cleveland State University.