"Kyle Schwarber is only capable of blasting that thing" - Fans react to Phillies star's golf skills at the WM Phoenix Open

Kyle Schwarber is known for powerfully hitting baseballs into the stands at Citizens Bank Park but on Wednesday, he was tasked with something different at the ongoing WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. Rocking AJ Brown's Philadelphia Eagles jersey, the Phillies star made known whom he's supporting in the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday.

At the Waste Management Annexus Pro-Am, he was joined by San Diego Padres slugger Jackson Merrill and rapper Jelly Roll to try and hit a much smaller ball into the hole.

In a video posted by MLB on Friday, Schwarber can be seen showing off his golf skills. He seemed to have missed the hole in a close shot which left him gutted.

Several fans had hilarious reactions to Kyle Schwarber's golfing skills.

"Schwarbs is only capable of blasting that thing to outer space," one fan commented.

"Nice of Jackson Merrill to bring that Make A Wish kid on the right along!" another fan highlighted.

"Need to see Schwarber at a driving range," another wrote.

"I'm still so proud of you @kschwarb12," one fan wrote.

"Well I'm equally as good with schwarby on something, sick," another hilariously remarked.

"I bet schwarber NUKES the ball," another wrote.

"Poor Schwarby," another added.

Kyle Schwarber comments on his golfing skills

While Kyle Schwarber tried his best to get the ball in the hole, he admitted that he wasn't well versed at this.

“I have no idea what I’m doing,” Schwarber said at the event. “I try to approach a tee shot the same I would an at-bat, but it’s just different.”

In a way, while both baseball and golf require hitting the ball as hard as one can, both require different hitting techniques. Schwarber said he doesn't like getting bogged down by the details.

"I try to get advice here and there but if I try to think too much, I'm not going to be good. I'm just going to come up here, whack it and have fun."

Schwarber did showcase his slugging power by launching the golf ball 300 yards on the third hole at the WM Phoenix Open.

"The only thing that translates is hand-eye coordination," Schwarber said. "The speed of the swing probably translates a little bit more. You think when you're in the (batting) cage, you can tell yourself you're going to hit the ball where you want it to go. But it's just so different."

For the day, Schwarber had his father Greg Schwarber working as his caddie. He introduced the Phillies slugger to the sport when he was just 9.

“We used to play very low-key stuff,” Greg said. “I’m not a good golfer, but I enjoyed it and just tried to show him the basics.”

Despite being introduced to golf at an early age, Kyle Schwarber didn't continue to practice it as he went on to become an MLB star instead.

