Kyle Schwarber Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Philadelphia Phillies slugger in 2024?

Kyle Schwarber is one of the true, pure home run hitters in the MLB, slugging a total of 246 throughout his career so far. The 31-old-year from Middletown, Ohio has been a lock for a minimum of 30 home runs every season when he is able to stay healthy and on the field.

A two-time All-Star and World Series champion, Kyle Schwarber has become a fan favorite with every team that he ever played for. Since joining the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the 2022 season, Schwarber has seen his home run totals reach another level, hitting 46 and 47 long balls in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

"During the 2023 regular season and postseason, Kyle Schwarber hit 51 singles and 52 home runs." - @CodifyBaseball

Although his home run numbers have always been impressive, Schwarber is also near the top of the MLB every season when it comes to strikeouts. This tends to be the cost that comes with selling out for power, and while Schwarber has been able to draw a number of walks, his strikeouts have been a detriment at times.

When it comes to 2024 fantasy baseball leagues, the Philadelphia Phillies star is being viewed as an elite source in one category, who can hurt owners elsewhere. This should affect his stock draft stock when it comes to selecting one's team for the upcoming fantasy baseball season. So when should managers look to land Schwarber this season?

Kyle Schwarber should be drafted in the 6th or 7th rounds in fantasy baseball leagues

There are a number of one-dimensional players in fantasy baseball leagues aside from Schwarber, including Esteury Ruiz, who is one of the elite sources of stolen bases without providing much elsewhere.

When it comes to Schwarber, he will not help at all in the batting average category, yet he does a decent job drawing walks, which tends to salvage his on-base percentages somewhat. In leagues that don't punish strikeouts directly, Schwarber's value should see an increase.

"“Hit a Schwarbomb Baby!” And that’s exactly what Kyle Schwarber did" - @JustinLever3

All this being said, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger has cleared 40 home runs in each of the past two seasons, while also playing a key role in one of the best lineups.

He will not likely be available on the board after the 6th or 7th rounds, which is the ideal spot to land a player with Kyle Schwarber's skillset. He can also be a key pairing with a player like Luis Arraez, who is elite in batting average but nearly a zero in home runs.

