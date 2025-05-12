Kyle Schwarber inches closer to Phillies legend Bobby Abreu's Wild Card Era record

Philadelphia Phillies hitter Kyle Schwarber is having one hell of a season, and on Sunday, he extended his on-base streak to 46 games. This puts him on the cusp of franchise legend Bobby Abreu's record in the Wild Card Era.

Ad

Schwarber, hitting in the cleanup spot, began the second inning with a leadoff home run against the Cleveland Guardians. It was Schwarber's 14th home run of the season, tying him with Aaron Judge for the lead in the majors.

Since walks became an official stat for batters in the NL, only four Phillies hitters have an on-base streak of 46 or more games. Moreover, in the Wild Card Era (since 1995), only Bobby Abreu has reached a longer on-base streak for the Phillies, at 48 games during the 2000–01 seasons.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Schwarber needs to get on base for two more games to tie Abreu's record. If he reaches base in one more game, he would tie Chuck Klein (1930) with a 49-game on-base streak. In the 1981-82 season, Phillies legend Mike Schmidt had a 56-game on-base streak.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Schwarber making a good case ahead of free agency

Kyle Schwarber will become a free agent after the 2025 season ends. The 32-year-old is still hitting at an elite level and that should capture good attention of franchises this fall.

Schwarber is currently on a four-year, $79 million contract, but according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the left-handed hitter may attract a $100 million contract next winter.

Ad

“Nobody would blink at giving him $25 million a year, and a four-year ask — particularly in a class weak on high-end bats — is eminently reasonable,” Passan wrote.

If it were up to Schwarber, though, he would like to stay behind in Philadelphia and continue to play alongside Bryce Harper & Co.

“We’ll see,” Schwarber said to MLB.com. “I know there is interest on our side. We’ll see what happens throughout this camp, if they approach us and get deeper and deeper into discussion.”

Ad

However, Schwarber notes that winning will take care of everything rest, recalling a piece of advice from Jon Lester.

“The best line I have ever heard on that is from Jon Lester,” Schwarber said. “The best way to get paid is to win – so I will just focus on that. It’s what I have always focused on.”

The Phillies are poised to do well in the coming year, and let's see if Schwarber is in their future plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More