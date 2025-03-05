Kyle Schwarber makes feelings clear on moving down the Phillies lineup after excelling as leadoff hitter

The Philadelphia Phillies are making a change at the top of their batting lineup. Kyle Schwarber, who was the team's leadoff hitter in 2024, will be dropping down to the third spot behind Trea Turner and Bryce Harper.

Kyle Schwarber set an MLB record with 14 leadoff home runs in 2024. The slugger is tied for eighth place with 46 career lead-off home runs. He will be replaced by Turner, who has played 487 games in the leadoff spot, with most of them coming in with his former team, the Washington Nationals.

Turner has hit .302 with 624 hits, 69 homers, 224 RBIs and 345 runs scored when batting first in his career.

On Tuesday, during an interview with MLB Network, Schwarber made his feelings known on the change in batting order for the 2025 season.

"I'm just a player, and, you know, wherever my name's going to get written in that lineup, I'm going to do it to the best of my abilities," Schwarber said. "I mean, whether it's leadoff, the four-hole, two, nine, whatever it is, you know, I'm going to go out there and I'm going to freaking do what I need to do to try to help the team win."

Kyle Schwarber confident in Phillies lineup from top to bottom

Schwarber has provided excellent power from the lead-off spot for the Phillies. Despite many of his home runs being solo shots last season, Schwarber still managed to drive in 104 RBIs last season.

That number is bound to increase if he plays behind the likes of Turner and Harper. Talking on the same, Schwarber exuded confidence in his team's lineup.

"When we have a lineup like ours, where you look at the depth of it and see the way even the bottom of the lineup is able to produce and get on base, it makes a difference," Schwarber added.

"To be at the top of the lineup and drive in a hundred runs, and then obviously, you have those big dogs behind you—when I was hitting leadoff, the big guys behind me were scoring a hundred runs. It’s just about trying to find a way on base for them."

The Phillies won the NL East division but lost against the New York Mets in the 2024 NLDS. They'd like to exact the revenge in 2025.

