Kyle Schwarber makes feelings known on Bryce Harper's TikTok presence

Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber likes Bryce Harper hitting behind him and driving him home. But he has been out of touch in regards to Harper's off-field endeavors.

Apart from taking pitchers deep for fun, Harper has a captivating social media presence on TikTok, where he boasts an immense following. The Phillies' first baseman likes to use the platform for several uses, but gets the most viewership for his baking and coffee-making related content.

Schwarber appeared as a guest on Wednesday's episode of "Casa De Klub," where Harper's activity of TikTok activity came up. The host asked Schwarber's thoughts on whether he follows Harper's activity on the social media platform.

"I don't have TikTok, uh, but you know, it's funny to see—he's kind of bought all into it," Schwarber said (54:01 onwards). "I saw it on the Twitter-sphere, right? I see the first coffee, and I'm like, 'All right, you're winning.' Like, can you apply this to us now, please? Like, make me a nice coffee, please—one day, right? Just don’t make it for yourself; how about for us one time?"

As for how the rest of the clubhouse is reacting to Harper's side hustle, Schwarber said:

"I think it's just all right now. You know, it was funny at first—we were all laughing, it was a good time—and he’s still doing it. He’s killing it, and he's actually got himself a pretty big following."

How Bryce Harper got into content making on TikTok

During the offseason, Bryce Harper was bored and needed a new hobby. And that's when he came across TikTok, where he started making fun and engaging videos, both related to baseball and his cooking skills.

As time progressed, he started showcasing his cooking skills, preparing iced vanilla lattes, banana bread and caramel cold brews. As he cracked the viewership, he ramped up the content making before the social media platform was cut off in the US.

Once it was reinstated a week later, Harper was again back on the platform. Since then, he has posted different types of content as well, like behind-the-scenes on his day-to-day life, “boujee” travel essentials, hydration tips and cologne recommendations, among other things.

The Phillies' social media account reposted one of Harper's videos from TikTok where he's covered in Eagles merchandise for their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. In the video, he is seen preparing a coffee while passing along the message "Go Birds."

As Harper continues to navigate the second half of his career, he is already liking the idea of content making and may take it as a full-time endeavor once he hangs his baseball shoes.

