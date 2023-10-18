Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies are enjoying another crazy start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. The Phillies who won the first game 5-3 are already up by 6-0 till the sixth innings of Game 2.

Apart from Trea Turner who hit a home run in the first inning, Kyle Schwarber is leading the Phillies offense, who homered twice in the third and sixth innings, respectively. Matched up against Dbacks ace Merrill Kelly, Schwarber crushed him in back-to-back at-bats and forced him to exit the mound in the sixth.

MLB fans are not happy with the lopsided series and took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their distrust for the Phillies hitters who are seemingly toying with the D-backs pitching. Some even believe that they are cheating, while others want to drug test them all:

"They are so obviously cheating," said one user

"3 hits three homers at home drug test all their players," said another fan

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

The Phillies won their first game against the D-backs and are on pace to win another. On the other hand, Arizona's offense hasn't come up hot, as they haven't dug up any runs yet. Merrill Kelly who has been taken deep thrice, pitched 5.2 innings for three hits and four earned runs.

On the other side of the mound, Aaron Nola has been exceptional against the Diamondbacks, striking out seven, and going scoreless in six innings pitched.

Kyle Schwarber's postseason career

The two-time All-Star won a World Series back in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs. Schwarber has been a consistent presence in the playoffs and so far has a batting average of .232 with 45 hits, 16 homers, 29 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 59 games in the postseason in his career.

Prior to this game, the 30-year-old was batting .172 with five hits, a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored in seven games in the 2023 postseason.