Kyle Tucker contract: Breaking down Astros star's salary details in 2023

Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker has had a great season thus far. On Tuesday, he blasted a no-doubt home run for his 23rd of the season in Houston's 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Tucker is hitting .294/.376/.514 on the year with 23 home runs and 89 RBIs. He has been a big reason the Astros sit in second place in the American League West, three games behind the Texas Rangers.

Many fans have begged the front office to extend Tucker's contract. He is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season concludes. This year, he is working on a $5 million contract.

There are no active talks at the moment, but both sides have explored this in the past. General manager Dana Brown has discussed at length that he would love Kyle Tucker to be an Astro for the remainder of his career.

Will the Houston Astros extend Kyle Tucker? Recent history shows a troubling trend

Being a star for the Houston Astros does not automatically grant you a long-term contract. Just ask players like Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole. All three were replaced when their contracts were up. Houston has the utmost confidence in their farm system and the moves the front office makes.

Kyle Tucker will be 29 years old when he is due for a new contract. Would Houston be comfortable giving someone his age that big of a contract? Their largest contract to date is a seven-year, $168.5 million deal given to Jose Altuve in 2018.

Without a doubt, Tucker has earned a big payday. He has been a mainstay in the lineup since 2020 and has quietly become one of the most consistent outfielders in the game.

It will be interesting to see if Brown stays true to his word and makes Tucker an Astro for life.