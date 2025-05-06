  • home icon
  Kyle Tucker, Fernando Tatis Jr. fail to grab top spot in Justin Verlander's brother's 2025 NL MVP rankings

Kyle Tucker, Fernando Tatis Jr. fail to grab top spot in Justin Verlander's brother's 2025 NL MVP rankings

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 06, 2025 15:09 GMT
Kyle Tucker, Fernando Tatis Jr. fail to grab top spot in Justin Verlander
Kyle Tucker, Fernando Tatis Jr. fail to grab top spot in Justin Verlander's brother's 2025 NL MVP rankings

The 2025 MLB season is more than a month old and the MVP race has started to gather pace. While New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is comfortably leading the race in the American League, it's been much closer in the National League for the top individual prize.

MLB analyst and Justin Verlander's brother Ben Verlander, reflected on the MVP race, giving his top 3 picks from both leagues in the latest episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" podcast.

The MLB analyst picked reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge as the front-runner for the award in the AL. Meanwhile, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso grabbed the top spot in the NL MVP race, with Fernando Tatis Jr. in second place and Kyle Tucker in third. Ben Verlander said (20:00 onwards):

"Number one in the National League, if you haven't heard what Pete Alonso is doing, buckle up! It's been insane! Pete Alonso has nine homers and 33 RBIs. Pete Alonso, not known for hidden for a high batting average, is hitting .349 this season, second in MLB in OBP and slugging, both behind the obvious Aaron Judge. Pete Alonso is locked in, unlike he ever has been in the entirety of his career.
Ben Verlander also said that it was important for the Mets to bring back the All-Star infielder in the offseason despite adding Juan Soto to a stacked hitting lineup. He added:

"He ended up signing back with the Mets, which I said at the time; this offense, sure it added Juan Soto, needed Pete Alonso. It was a necessity to sign back Pete Alonso, they did and now, he's been the best hitter in the National League."
Justin Verlander's brother names surprise potential NL MVP candidate

While Pete Alonso was the top contender for the NL MVP, Ben Verlander gave a shoutout to Chicago Cubs slugger Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is enjoying a breakthrough season for the NL Central leaders.

"Pete Crow-Alrmstrong ain't far from being on this list of top three MVPs," Ben Verlander said. "This kid's an absolute superstar. A little bit of a slow start, but then really has picked it up late, so if he's gonna do this all year long, we're going to be having MVP discussions with Pete Crow-Armstrong Armstrong here before long."

The 23-year-old outfielder has been an integral part of Chicago's offensive juggernaut this season. PCA is batting .271 with a team-leading nine home runs and 26 RBIs.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
