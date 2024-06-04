Kyle Tucker Injury Update: Astros outfielder still needing crutches but hopeful to return to lineup soon

On Monday, Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker fouled off a ball that hit him directly in the shin. The impact dropped Tucker to his knees as he was in immense pain. He did all he could to stay in the game but eventually exited.

Fortunately, X-rays came back negative but was seen using crutches to get around on Tuesday, per manager Joe Espada. He is hopeful Tucker can return to the lineup in a day or two.

Initial reports are that Tucker is currently dealing with a wicked bruise. While he is hoping to return to the lineup in a day or two, do not expect the Astros to rush him back. Tucker has been on a tear this season and will be needed if Houston wants to turn things around.

Astros slugger Kyle Tucker has been a sparkplug for the club

Houston Astros - Kyle Tucker (Image via USA Today)

For a team that has looked like a shell of themselves, Kyle Tucker has been one player the club has counted on this season. He currently has 19 home runs, two behind Aaron Judge, who leads all hitters.

Tucker has worked on his approach during the offseason, and it shows. He is being more selective at the plate, laying off balls and waiting for his pitch. He is currently on pace for a career-high in walks this season.

It would have been a disaster if the club had to move Tucker to the IL long-term this year. Houston just announced on Tuesday that starting pitcher Cristian Javier would undergo Tommy John surgery, costing him the remainder of the season.

It has not been a season to remember in Houston this year, but at least the fanbase received some good news regarding Tucker. Hopefully, this is the last injury update involving the club for a while.

