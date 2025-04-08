Kyle Tucker offers diplomatic response on future with Cubs after Blue Jays sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to $500 million extension

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker shared his thoughts on the lucrative contract extension that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Tucker offered a diplomatic answer, which seems to suggest he is keen to test the free agent market next year, while expressing his happiness for Guerrero Jr. for signing a 14-year, $500 million deal.

Ad

Kyle Tucker was a first-round pick for the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft. He spent six years with the team, winning the World Series in 2022 and making the All-Star team in each of the past three seasons, although he missed nearly half of the 2024 campaign due to injury. Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs for his final year before he becomes eligible for free agency.

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs pulled off a 7-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Kyle Tucker had an interview with the reporters ahead of the game at Wrigley Field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

“It’s what he wanted to do,” he said regarding Vladimir Guerrero's extension. "I'm sure he loves playing in Toronto and everything, so that’s great for him."

"But everyone’s a little different," he added. "Right now, I'm here to play this year and play for the Cubs. So I'm excited to play again tonight and see what goes on after that."

Ad

As things stand, Tucker is projected to be one of the top free agents unless the Cubs manage to tie him up with a contract extension. He presently has a $16 million salary for 2024, but his average annual value could more than double if he puts himself on the open market.

"Kyle Tucker is the kind of player you want to build a lineup around": Cubs president Jed Hoyer

Kyle Tucker is a potential free agent at the end of the 2025 season (Image Source: IMAGN)

As expected, Kyle Tucker has quickly endeared himself to the Chicago Cubs fanbase, with the organisation seemingly hoping that the left-handed slugger makes Wrigley Field his home beyond the 2025 season. Cubs president Jed Hoyer was recently asked about their efforts to keep the three-time All-Star in Northside for the long haul.

Ad

"Should we count my 'no comments' on this question? See how many we get to in six months?" Hoyer stold MLB.com on Friday.

"He’s a great player," Hoyer added. "That’s why we traded for him. Clearly, he’s the kind of player you want to build a lineup around, build a team around. I think any conversations we have with him, we’ll keep internal."

Following his initial struggles, Kyle Tucker has been red hot for the Cubs of late with a .327/.453/.712 slash line and an OPS of 1.165. He has batted 17-52 this season with 10 extra-base hits, including five home runs along with 16 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More