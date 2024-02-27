Kyle Tucker rumors: Astros projected to strike deal for 2x All-Star outfielder's trade with NL East team

Kyle Tucker is going to be an expensive extension for the Houston Astros, one they might not be able to afford. They have a lot of key players to try and keep, and no team is truly able to keep every one of them. That makes a potential trade for the two-time All-Star a potential reality.

That was something proposed by FanSided. Kyle Tucker was projected to be traded so that the Astros could afford the stars they've already extended while keeping some flexibility to sign other players later on.

The Philadelphia Phillies were tossed in as a potential landing spot for this hypothetical trade. It makes sense for them, as Bryce Harper moved out of the outfield, and their corner outfield isn't solidified.

Kyle Tucker is the subject of trade rumors

Will Kyle Tucker be traded?

Do note that this is not a confirmed deal. There's no news regarding even trade conversations, but based on the situation, it's not out of the realm of possibility.

A Kyle Tucker swap would bring in quite a lot of prospects to the Astros, which would retool their last-place farm system quickly. Edward Eng of FanSided said:

"In return for the budding superstar, it was suggested that the Phillies will need to give up one or more of their top prospects, ranging from Mick Abel to Justin Crawford to Aidan Miller. All three are among the top five prospects in the organization and in the top 100, according to MLB Pipeline."

That would be a difficult hard to pass up for the Astros, who do not have a deep farm. If they intend to continue being the powerhouse they are for years to come, difficult decisions on young players have to be made.

Alex Bregman is another potential trade candidate because of his contract situation, but he's not quite as highly touted as Tucker. Moreover, he would not bring back the same level of return.

GM Dana Brown has some tough decisions to make, and at least a few believe that a Tucker trade alleviates some of the team's woes.

