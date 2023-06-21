For the past three decades, the Harvest Crusade, led by evangelist Greg Laurie, has been a transformative event held at the LA Angels' stadium in Los Angeles.

This year, however, a significant change has taken place. The July 1-2, 2023 Crusade will be relocated to the nearby Honda Center with a reduced capacity of 17,000 attendees.

The decision has sparked questions and mixed reactions among long-time Southern California residents, who have faithfully attended the event. The Harvest Crusade has been known for its invitation to individuals to come down to the field and make a profession of faith in Jesus.

“We were notified by Angel Stadium officials that Major League Baseball had implemented a new policy against any event taking place on the field during the regular season,” Pastor Laurie stated. “They told us this was done as a precaution for its players.”

The shift from the LA Angels' stadium to Honda Center was prompted by a new policy. The policy was implemented by Major League Baseball (MLB) against on-field events during the regular season. The LA Angels' stadium officials cited player safety as the primary reason for the change.

Pastor Laurie expressed disappointment at the decision and hoped for a change of heart from MLB in the future.

The Angels' choice and MLB's policy shift drew comparisons to recent controversies. The decision has led to further reflection on the current cultural climate.

Harvest Crusade and their History

The Story of Harvest Christian Fellowship

The story of Harvest Christian Fellowship is a testament to the power of humble beginnings and God's guiding hand. What started as a small home Bible study with 30 people in Riverside, California, in 1973, has grown into one of the largest churches in America.

Under the leadership of Greg Laurie, the church has flourished. It has expanded to multiple campuses in Southern California and Hawaii, with a congregation of 15,000 people.

Driven by a desire to reach more individuals with the message of Jesus Christ, the Harvest team launched Harvest Crusades in 1990.

The large-scale evangelistic events have made a tremendous impact. They have touched the lives of millions of people and witnessed hundreds of thousands professing faith in Jesus Christ.

Among the events, Harvest America 2016 stands out as the largest live evangelistic gathering in US history. It drew an astounding 350,000 attendees.

The proclamation of the gospel extends beyond the Crusades. Through syndicated radio programs, weekly television broadcasts, and various online resources, Harvest continues to spread the message of hope and salvation.

With gratitude and reverence, the church and its leadership continue to serve as vessels for God's love, bringing the gospel to countless lives around the world.

