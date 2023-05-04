When Shohei Ohtani signed a one-year deal worth $30 million to avoid arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels, nearly everyone in the baseball world read between the lines.

Since arriving on the MLB scene in 2018, the Japanese sensation has dominated. A Rookie of the Year Award and MVP winner by the time he was 27, Ohtani has also become the first-ever player to record more than 100 strikeouts on the mound while simultaneously hitting 100+ RBIs.

Although nobody can deny Shohei Ohtani's superlative greatness, the Angels have, thus far, been unable to pin the 28-year-old down to a long-term deal. Many attribute this to owner Arte Moreno's pennypinching, as well as Ohtani's apparent interest in joining a roster with a better chance of winning a World Series.

On May 3, Ohtani, once again, reminded Angels fans why he is one of the best players in the world. The Iwate Prefecture-native struck out 13 St. Louis Cardinals, tying a career single-game record. As such, Ohtani now has 500 career strikeouts, and only needs one more to equal Babe Ruth's all-time record.

Los Angeles Angels fans took to Twitter after their team's 6-4 victory to celebrate their star pitcher. Some even suggested that Ohtani may be one of the greatest to ever take the field.

The enthusiasm, however, is bittersweet. Ohtani himself said that he would be interested in a trade should the Angels' postseason chances dim mid-season. The 6-foot-4-inch right-hander is expected to draw contract offers of up to $500 million when he declares free agency after the end of the season.

Between himself and teammate Mike Trout, the two big-name Angels boast four MVP Awards and two Rookie of the Year Awards between them. Although Trout is under contract with the Halos until the 2031 season, some have even suggested dealing the center fielder to free up the requisite cash to keep Shohei Ohtani on the roster in 2024.

Shohei Ohtani's performance gives so much hope to Angels fans

While the writing is virtually on the wall for Ohtani's long-term prospects, there is still plenty of time left in the 2023 season. The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014. The franchise has not won a playoff game since 2009. If Ohtani and company can give fans something to cheer about this season, then 2024 is a bridge that can be crossed in due course.

