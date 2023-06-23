The LA Angels have struggled to get the better of opposition pitchers in the past few days. Other than Shohei Ohtani's superhuman performances on both sides of the ball, the rest of the Angels' offense has had major struggles this season.
One reason behind this is the lack of form from several big names while injuries to some starters have exposed the lack of depth in their roster. Fans have taken to social media to urge the front office to make some call-ups for some promising minor league players.
Despite being in third position in the division, the LA Angels are showing several signs of weakness which could go on to hurt them later in the season. Their offense has been very weak over the past few weeks, a fact that was exposed by the LA Dodgers over the week.
Their established hitters are struggling to find their form while their infield has been weakened due to some key injuries.
The LA Angels have lost infielders Gio Urshela, Anthony Rendon and Zach Neto to injuries and their replacements have not been up to the task. Established hitters like Mike Trout, Hunter Renfroe and Luis Rengifo have all been way below the standard expected of them so far this season.
As things stand now, fans have called on the front office to make some changes and give a chance to some in-form talents from the minor leagues.
"There is an obvious fix. Bring up the guys that can hit and send down the guys that can’t," wrote one fan on Twitter. "They can't do any worse," added another.
Shohei Ohtani remains the only silver lining in a disappointing LA Angels team
Despite little help from his teammates, Shohei Ohtani has been other-worldly on both sides of the ball for the LA Angels. The Japanese phenom is the home run leader in the league while also simultaneously being among the top three pitchers in the MLB.
He has single-handedly been carrying the Angels and when he has an off day, his team seemingly fails to step up and take them across the line. If the Angels' front office can find a way to give some much-needed support to Ohtani, they could very well go deep into the postseason.