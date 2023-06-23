The LA Angels have struggled to get the better of opposition pitchers in the past few days. Other than Shohei Ohtani's superhuman performances on both sides of the ball, the rest of the Angels' offense has had major struggles this season.

One reason behind this is the lack of form from several big names while injuries to some starters have exposed the lack of depth in their roster. Fans have taken to social media to urge the front office to make some call-ups for some promising minor league players.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3



Their depth took a huge hit in the last week. And many of their historically good hitters have regressed in 2023.



The good news: They go to Colorado. The bad news: There’s no obvious fix.



Ty Nolan @Beads236781 @SamBlum3 There is an obvious fix. Bring up the guys that can hit and send down the guys that can’t. Simple @SamBlum3 There is an obvious fix. Bring up the guys that can hit and send down the guys that can’t. Simple

Majasa @majasa32 @SamBlum3 Cabbage, Adell and Fletcher seem to be tearing the cover off the ball in the minors so Why Not bring them up? They can't do any worse! @SamBlum3 Cabbage, Adell and Fletcher seem to be tearing the cover off the ball in the minors so Why Not bring them up? They can't do any worse!

Allen F. @Aonthefly @SamBlum3 Fletcher to 2b, Drury to 1b, Neto and Rendon will be back soon. Squid to cover SS until then. Fletch is the best backup option for 3b but would rather him just stay at 2b the rest of the season. Let’s at least stabilize the right side of the infield to settle things down. @SamBlum3 Fletcher to 2b, Drury to 1b, Neto and Rendon will be back soon. Squid to cover SS until then. Fletch is the best backup option for 3b but would rather him just stay at 2b the rest of the season. Let’s at least stabilize the right side of the infield to settle things down.

Matt Wandel @mattwandel42 @SamBlum3 If there’s no obvious fix, then it doesn’t matter where they go @SamBlum3 If there’s no obvious fix, then it doesn’t matter where they go 😂

Joby @Joby1215 @SamBlum3 Someone from the outfield has to move to 1B so we can get Moniak’s bat in there. That or trade for a 3B. Rendon will never be able to stay healthy @SamBlum3 Someone from the outfield has to move to 1B so we can get Moniak’s bat in there. That or trade for a 3B. Rendon will never be able to stay healthy

QueerSocialist🏳️‍🌈 @CoryManzo4 @SamBlum3 Even with a healthy Rendon and Neto, Ohtani is the only clear impact bat in the lineup who strikes fear in opposing teams. Team needs either to find another impact bat or hope Trout finds a way to consistently hit fastballs tho it’s possible this is who Trout is now at nearly 32. @SamBlum3 Even with a healthy Rendon and Neto, Ohtani is the only clear impact bat in the lineup who strikes fear in opposing teams. Team needs either to find another impact bat or hope Trout finds a way to consistently hit fastballs tho it’s possible this is who Trout is now at nearly 32.

Driscoll @DriscollZak @SamBlum3 Adell or Cabbage need MLB at bats. @SamBlum3 Adell or Cabbage need MLB at bats.

Sean Smith @seanmylessmith @SamBlum3 Adell comes up. Renfroe and Thaiss split time at 1B. If Neto and Rendon are coming back soon, fine; if not, look for someone who can play the left side of the infield in a trade, or bring up Fletcher. @SamBlum3 Adell comes up. Renfroe and Thaiss split time at 1B. If Neto and Rendon are coming back soon, fine; if not, look for someone who can play the left side of the infield in a trade, or bring up Fletcher.

Despite being in third position in the division, the LA Angels are showing several signs of weakness which could go on to hurt them later in the season. Their offense has been very weak over the past few weeks, a fact that was exposed by the LA Dodgers over the week.

Their established hitters are struggling to find their form while their infield has been weakened due to some key injuries.

The LA Angels have lost infielders Gio Urshela, Anthony Rendon and Zach Neto to injuries and their replacements have not been up to the task. Established hitters like Mike Trout, Hunter Renfroe and Luis Rengifo have all been way below the standard expected of them so far this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels

As things stand now, fans have called on the front office to make some changes and give a chance to some in-form talents from the minor leagues.

"There is an obvious fix. Bring up the guys that can hit and send down the guys that can’t," wrote one fan on Twitter. "They can't do any worse," added another.

Shohei Ohtani remains the only silver lining in a disappointing LA Angels team

Despite little help from his teammates, Shohei Ohtani has been other-worldly on both sides of the ball for the LA Angels. The Japanese phenom is the home run leader in the league while also simultaneously being among the top three pitchers in the MLB.

He has single-handedly been carrying the Angels and when he has an off day, his team seemingly fails to step up and take them across the line. If the Angels' front office can find a way to give some much-needed support to Ohtani, they could very well go deep into the postseason.

