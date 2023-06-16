Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is a player that all thirty MLB teams would love to call their own. The two-way sensation possesses the ultra-rare ability to turn a game around singlehandedly.

A member of the team since 2018, Ohtani's brilliance is evidenced in his stats. The first player to ever record at least 100 strikeouts while hitting at least 100 RBIs, the 28-year old is currently leading the AL in home runs with 22 of them, and has a 6-2 record alongside a 3.29 ERA in 14 starts this season.

Despite his obvious brilliance, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels have a complicated relationship. Now under a one-year deal worth $30 million, extreme frugality from Angels owner Arte Moreno has been cited as a major reason why Ohtani cannot be locked down to a long-term contract with the team.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Welcome to the Sho! Shohei Ohtani hits a 2-run homer 443 feet to extend the Angels lead 5-2.



"Welcome to the Sho! Shohei Ohtani hits a 2-run homer 443 feet to extend the Angels lead 5-2. This was Ohtani's 4th HR of the series!" - FOX Sports

As such, when Ohtani's contract expires next season, he is expected to garner some of the biggest contract offers in sports history. Apparently unlikely to re-sign with the Angels, fans are wondering what the team's best course of action is regarding the Japanese superstar.

Speaking recently at an owners meeting, Moreno, who is the oldest owner in the MLB, spoke about the team's future plans with Shohei Ohtani. Unlikely to be able to match the offers of wealthier teams, some believe the Los Angeles Angels might trade Ohtani before the end of the season to rettain some value. Speaking to the media, Moreno said to the New York Post:

“I just don’t know how you replace a guy like that. We want to win, and it’s nice to have him in the lineup. For me, it’s about the fans.”

With a record of 39-32, the Angels are firmly within an AL Wild Card spot. If the table remains the same, then the team will make their first postseason appearance since 2014. They are, however, still 4.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the AL West.

Shohei Ohtani gives the Angels the best chance they can hope for

While Moreno seemed to have no issues about inking Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon, and Mike Trout to long-term mega-deals, the situation with Ohtain seems to be more complicated. If the team is within striking distance of the postseason come the deadline, then keeping him should be the priority. Should the Angels falter, then look for Shohei Ohtani elsewhere.

