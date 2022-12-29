Los Angeles Angels: Projecting the Halos' lineup in 2023

The Los Angeles Angels are one of the teams that are most hoping to turn things around in 2023. The team was touted as one of the top contenders in 2022, only to finish off the year with a massively underwhelming result.

Despite having Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the team, the Los Angeles Angels succumbed to a 13-game losing slide in June that all but shut the door on their season. The franchise's worst-losing skid was also the worst personal hitting stretch of Mike Trout's career.

Moreover, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has publicly stated that owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the club by Opening Day. His team has not made the MLB postseason since 2014.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports Mike Trout capping off the season in Game 162 with a 490-ft home run for No. 40, his longest tracked by Statcast (since 2015)



In terms of the lineup, the Los Angeles Angels will have a similar composition to last season, with a few changes. The most notable offseason acquisition is outfielder Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe hit 29 home runs and 72 RBIs as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers last season. He will take over the right-field spot that was operated by Brandon Marsh last season.

At third base, Anthony Rendon looks set to return to the regular lineup. Rendon has only played 157 games for the Los Angeles Angels since coming over from the Washington Nationals prior to the 2020 season.

The Angels will have new life at second base after signing infielder Brandon Drury to a two-year deal worth $17 million. Drury had a breakout season in 2021, winning a Silver Slugger for hitting 28 home runs, a career-best. Hopefully for the Angels, Drury will add stability to a position that had plenty of questions last year.

Soto ⚾️ @SotoP_23 BRANDON DRURY YOU ARE AN ANGEL!!!!

Shohei Ohtani will be playing at least one more year with the Angels. The former MVP signed a one-year deal with the Angels to avoid arbitration. Some think he could walk for a $500 million contract elsewhere after this season.

In terms of pitching, the Los Angeles Angels will rely on youngsters Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers behind Ohtani. Although there are some strong young pitchers in the organization, some have cast doubt on the depth of the Angels rotation.

Los Angeles Angels need something for the fans in 2023

The Angels are somewhat of an enigma. They have two of the best players alive today, yet seem unable to grasp real glory in the postseason. At this critical time for the franchise, winning is more important than ever.

