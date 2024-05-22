LA Angels' Young players make wild home run history vs Astros: Is Mike Trout's Halos era over?

It has been a tough start of the season for the LA Angels, with Mike Trout expected to be out for much of the season. The 11-time All-Star had surgery earlier this month to help repair the torn meniscus in his left knee. He decided to go the surgery route instead of being the team's DH to prevent further damage.

Trout and the organization do not believe the surgery is season-ending, but he will be out for a good chunk of the season.

With the face of their franchise on the sidelines, the young sluggers have stepped up lately. On Monday, the club made MLB history with their excellent performance, per team beat reporter Erica Weston.

Against the Houston Astros, Nolan Schanuel, Logan O'Hoppe, Jo Adell, and Zach Neto all crushed home runs. This made them the first team in history to have a 22, 23, 24, and 25-year-old all homer in the same game.

These four were monumental in the Halos' 9-7 victory in Houston. The win pushed them a game closer to Houston who is ranked above them in the American League West.

They will look to keep up this offensive surge through the rest of the series. The Halos take on Houston two more times before squaring off against the red-hot Cleveland Guardians.

LA Angels' young sluggers leading the way with Mike Trout out

While Mike Trout's injury left LA Angels fans with their heads down, the offensive surge from the young sluggers. Jo Adell has been especially hot as of late, hitting .252/.323/.539 with nine home runs and 22 runs batted in.

Adell has already surpassed his career-high in homers and is just six RBIs away from another career-high. He is not just doing it with his bat; he is doing it in the field too, robbing a homer on Monday.

Neto, Schanuel, and O'Hoppe have also stepped it up at the plate this season, and it could not have come at a better time. While they have some digging to do, this club could turn it around. They are seven games behind the Seattle Mariners who have had their bouts of struggles this year.

The team has done a solid job keeping themselves afloat with Trout on the IL. It will be interesting to see when he can return, and what the state of the organization will look like when he does.

