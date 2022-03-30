LA Dodgers extend Andrew Toles' contract, so outfielder can keep health insurance

Mental health is an important issue. In line with that, the LA Dodgers made a kind gesture to help out one of their own. The 2020 World Series champions extended the contract of outfielder Andrew Toles so he could continue to have health insurance to take care of his mental health.

Back in 2020, Toles was arrested after being found sleeping in the vicinity of Key West International Airport. He was charged with trespassing after he refused to leave. The last known update about the LA Dodgers outfielder was that he was in the care of his father, Alvin Toles, who was a professional athlete in his own right. He played college football with the University of Tennessee Volunteers and in the National Football League as a linebacker.

“We are having challenges,” Alvin said in June in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “But nothing that God and I can’t handle. Schizophrenia, it’s just so tough...I just want him to have a chance in life. That’s all. Just to be healthy, live a normal life.”

Andrew Toles' Career with the LA Dodgers

Andrew Toles first played for the University of Tennessee, the alma mater of his father Alvin, and then transferred to Chipola College in Marianna, Florida. He was previously chosen by the Tampa Bay Rays, but he only spent time with them in the Minors. He then signed a contract with the LA Dodgers in 2015 and made his LA Dodger debut on July 8, 2016, where he started as a centerfielder. He went 1-4 that day, scoring a double in his first plate appearance against San Diego Padres pitcher Andrew Cashner. His rookie campaign was the most productive of his career when he batted .314/.365/.505 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 48 games.

Through his three seasons in the Majors, the outfielder batted .286/.333/.459 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 96 total games, all of them with the LA Dodgers. The mental health issues he experienced throughout his career may have been cause for the limited amount of games he has played.

Andrew Toles was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in 2018, which led to his career with the LA Dodgers and in Major League Baseball, unfortunately, coming to an abrupt end. Many baseball fans hope he can stay healthy and one day make a comeback in the Majors.

