"I don’t do social media" - LA Dodgers skipper confirms he remains unfazed by backlash over pulling Clayton Kershaw out in the 7th despite a perfect game

The manager of the LA Dodgers, Dave Roberts, faced a hefty amount of backlash for pulling Clayton Kershaw after seven perfect innings which eliminated the possibility of the 24th perfect game in MLB history. Thankfully for him, he said he is not active on social media so was not aware of the specifics of what was being said. While he stands by his decision to pull Clayton Kershaw out of the game against the Minnesota Twins, he also understands the reason for the backlash.

Bob Nightengale shared some of Dave Roberts' recent comments regarding his decision on Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Dave Roberts on the fans’ backlash: ‘I don’t do social media. I can only imagine what was out there.’ Dave Roberts on the fans’ backlash: ‘I don’t do social media. I can only imagine what was out there.’

A perfectly pitched game is one of the rarest occurrences in sports, and the LA Dodgers missed out on history in the early days of the 2022 season. Dave Roberts is well aware of what the team lost by removing Clayton Kershaw but remains steadfast in his opinion that it was the right decision for both the team and the player.

The LA Dodgers were so close to achieving a perfect game

While the move to pull Clayton Kershaw from the game while perfect and with only 80 pitches thrown on the day was tough to swallow, at least the logic behind it was sound. Clayton Kershaw personally agreed with the move, blaming the shortened offseason for his inability to pitch deeper into the game, but still understood the frustration.

From an analytical point of view, the choice not to pursue a perfect game makes sense, as it does not have value greater than any other win, but at some point the human element has to mean something. I am a massive proponent of advanced analytics in all sports, but when they get in the way of truly unique opportunities, they should be temporarily put aside. The LA Dodgers missed their chance at history, a chance that might not come again for some time.

Jared Carrabis, tribal chief of baseball Twitter, summarized the feelings of most fans included with a clip from Clayton Kershaw explaining his stance.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis If Clayton Kershaw says it was the right call, then it was the right call. As a fan, you can still be upset he got pulled while also understanding why he got pulled at the same time. That’s where I’m at. If Clayton Kershaw says it was the right call, then it was the right call. As a fan, you can still be upset he got pulled while also understanding why he got pulled at the same time. That’s where I’m at. https://t.co/bvUoGap19L

Dave Roberts has been a great manager for the LA Dodgers, but this fateful decision that prevented a perfect game won't be forgotten by the LA Dodgers faithful anytime soon.

