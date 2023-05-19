Lance Lynn agrees he would have plunked Aaron Judge "in the ribs" to stop alleged sign-stealing attempts

During the eighth inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 14, Aaron Judge was caught on video repeatedly looking toward the Yankees dugout before crushing his second home run of the game.

Although nobody is exactly sure what to make of Judge's gestures, some have postulated that it could indeed be cheating. According to purveyors of this view, someone in the Yankees dugout could have been giving Judge tip-offs on incoming pitches.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout https://t.co/ZrOY7grbYV

"Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout" - Jomboy Media

In a recent appearance on Foul Territory, a podcast hosted by former All-Star catcher AJ Pierzynski, Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn offered his opinion on the matter.

Responding to Pierzynski's insinuation that Judge should be "catching one in the ribs" for gesturing, Lynn said, “That’s the only way to stop it, I think.” Lynn, 36, spent part of the 2018 season as Judge's teammate on the New York Yankees.

Foul Territory @FoulTerritoryTV



Lance Lynn to



#FTLive youtube.com/watch?v=CyooWj… "That's the only way to stop it."Lance Lynn to @aj_pierzynskiFT on if he'd hit a guy he catches peeking "That's the only way to stop it."Lance Lynn to @aj_pierzynskiFT on if he'd hit a guy he catches peeking#FTLive ▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=CyooWj… https://t.co/Z712jvVtWM

""That's the only way to stop it." Lance Lynn to @aj_pierzynski on if he'd hit a guy he catches peeking" - Foul Territory

Judge has denied any accusations that the New York Yankees were feeding him inside information. However many believe that a scandal similar to the one employed by the Houston Astros in 2017 could be happening.

After hitting a single season record number of home runs last season, Aaron Judge basically put himself beyond reproach. The reigning MVP is seen as one of the best MLB power hitters of all time.

During their own scandal, the Astros used several tactics, including a massive drum in the outfield stands to tip off their batters on probable next pitches.

Aaron Boone offered an explanation of his own. The Yankees manager claimed that Aaron Judge was looking toward the dugout because his teammates were "chirping" the home plate umpire after some questionnable calls earlier in the at-bat.

Aaron Judge cannot let his good name be mired by a controversy like this

While it is impossible to know whether or not this episode was an instance of cheating or not, it certainly does look like it. Aaron Judge has shown that he is a player capable of hitting more home runs than anyone else, without help. If this was indeed an instance of malpractice, then both the Yankees and Judge have a lot of explaining to do indeed.

