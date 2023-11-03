Lance Lynn becomes unrestricted free agent as LA Dodgers decline veteran pitcher's $18,000,000 team option

Add Lance Lynn to the growing list of unrestricted free agents on the market this offseason. The two-time All-Star had an $18 million team option for the 2024 season, however, the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to decline said option, making the 36-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was the first to break the story. It will be a busy offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will now shed Lance Lynn's massive 2024 salary from their books. As part of a buyout, Lynn will receive $1 million on his way out.

Many expect the Dodgers to pursue two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani this offseason, with many also believing that declining Lynn's team option was a foregone conclusion. Ardaya also reports that the relationship between the two parties may not be over, as they could discuss a contract in free agency.

Even as Lynn approaches the end of his MLB career, he has remained productive on the mound. Although he had a down season in 2023, the veteran right-hander earned an All-Star selection in 2021.

Lance Lynn's disappointing season may hurt his free-agent market

Last year as a member of both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, Lynn posted a 13-11 with a career-worst 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts over 183.2 innings. His rough season and advancing age could turn some teams away in free agency.

That being said, given the interest he received around the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, Lynn will likely have several teams vying for his signature this winter. Although he may need to settle for a one-year contract, Lynn will certainly find himself on a roster next season, which could mean a return to the Dodgers.