Lance Lynn gets brutally honest about White Sox management as disappointing performances continue into 2025 season

Former MLB All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn has singled out the Chicago White Sox as the team that needs a lot of change. Having played for several teams across the country, Lance Lynn has a good idea of the differences between how teams operate.

On Thursday's episode of the Foul Territory podcast, the pitcher singled out the White Sox as the team that needs to improve their management the most, saying:

"Chicago (White Sox) is behind everybody. I'm not trying to be negative or anything like that, it's just the honest truth. Like, there's some great people there, there's a lot great people there but when it comes to top to bottom organizationally, even minor leagues coming up."

"I went down and spent a month rehabbing my knee there and I stayed with the Triple-A team for the whole time. And just seeing the way that things were going about and stuff like that. There definitely needs to be some changes and there still probably needs to be some changes just by going off of some of the things I've heard and seen."

Lance Lynn joined the White Sox ahead of the 2021 season and made his second career All-Star appearance in his first year there. They went on to make their eleventh playoff appearance in franchise history that year but lost to the Houston Astros in the Division Series.

Since then, the White Sox have failed to make a postseason appearance and struggled in the regular season in recent years.

Lance Lynn opens up on his recent decision to retire from the game

Lance Lynn announced his retirement from the MLB at the beginning of April after spending the offseason as a free agent. After returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2024 season, the team declined his option for 2025.

Just days after announcing his retirement, Lynn opened up on his decision to step away from the game (via Foul Territory):

"I started making plans and didn't involve baseball. So it was pretty obvious the choice to make."

Lynn ends his career as a World Series winner and a two-time All-Star. Last year, he also became the 23rd pitcher to earn a win against all 30 teams in the MLB. He is now enjoying his retirement playing golf and spending time with his family.

