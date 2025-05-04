Lance Lynn's spouse turns up glamor at David Yurman event, garnering 3-word reaction from Will Smith's wife

Will Smith's wife, Cara, appreciated Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin's look and her outfit for the David Yurman event on Saturday. Dymin wore an elegant green dress with a diamond and emerald necklace alongside some exclusive rings from the David Yurman collection.
Lance wore a stylish blue chequered suit with similar colored pants and brown boots for the event. His wife shared some pictures from the event in a social media post with a caption, that read:
"Stop looking at me like that 😉 @davidyurman."
Cara noticed the social media post and dropped a three-word reaction praising Dymin's look at the event. Her comment read:
"Stunning as always 😍 "
Lance Lynn spent 13 years in the big leagues before announcing his retirement on April 1, 2025. He played the last season of his illustrious career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024. He was a two-time All-Star and also won the 2011 World Series with the Cardinals.
The 37-year-old veteran found no suitors for the 2025 MLB season and hung up his cleats in April. Will Smith and Lance Lynn were teammates at the Dodgers during the 2023 MLB season before Lance signed with the Cardinals for the 2024 season.
Will Smith's wife captured adorable moment between her daughter and Tommy Edman's son
On Saturday, Cara Smith shared an adorable moment between her daughter, Charlotte, and Tommy and Kristen Edman's son, Eli. She captioned the image with a heartfelt line while tagging Kristen in it.
Take a look at the image, captioned as:
"Okay I'm sorry wut... @kristenedman."
Edman was placed on a ten-day IL after complaining about discomfort in his ankle this week. The versatile ballplayer has been having an exemplary season with the reigning champions and will hopefully rejoin the roster soon.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been having a fine campaign in LA this season. He has a .321 batting average, with three home runs, 19 RBIs, .920 OPS, and 27 hits off 84 at-bats in 26 games this season.
He is projecting over 15 home runs and over 80 RBIs this campaign. The Dodgers have won the first two games in the three-game series against the Braves and will look to sweep their NL East rivals at Truist Park on Sunday.