Lance Lynn's wife Dymin jokes about adorable and messy reason behind constant wall repaints

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin shared an adorable video featuring her daughter on her Instagram story on Wednesday as she drove around the house on a mini ATV, at times colliding with the walls in the process. Dymin joked about how having young kids in the house requires near-constant maintenance of the walls in the caption.

"Reason #97 why I already have to repaint my walls," Dymin Lynn humorously captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Dymin Lynn's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@dymin IG Stories)

Lance and Dymin dated each other for three years before tying the knot in a ceremony at Graystone Quarry, Tennessee, in January 2020. The Lynns currently live in Illinois.

Lance Lynn and his wife have three children together, two daughters named Lively and Rumer, and a son named Judge. Lance also has another child, a daughter named Mia from his former marriage with ex-wife Lauren Grill.

Dymin Lynn graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia in 2016 and currently runs a podcast named "Dymin in the Rough" where she documents the various goings on in a baseball wife's daily life. The spouses of numerous other big leaguers have also often been invited to speak as guests and share their insights.

Lance Lynn and wife Dymin enjoy romantic anniversary trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming

On January 19, free agent Lance Lynn's wife Dymin gave fans a glimpse of the couple's romantic trip to Jackson Hole in a video on Instagram. Dymin and Lance made the trip to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

"A trip to Jackson Hole ✨" Dymin Lynn captioned her Instagram post

Located in the valley between the Gros Ventre and Teton mountain ranges in Wyoming, Jackson Hole boasts plenty of natural beauty, winter wildlife and opportunities for winter sports.

