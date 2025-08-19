Lance Lynn’s wife Dymin pens heartfelt message on embracing motherhood with son Judge’s 3-word motivation 

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn started a new chapter of his life after calling time on his MLB career earlier this year. The former All-Star pitcher is a full-time parent now with his wife, Dymin.Lance Lynn reportedly met Dymin in 2017 and they dated for three years before tying the knot in Jan. 2020. The duo shares three children: two daughters, Lively and Rumer, and a son, Judge.In her latest Instagram post on Monday, Dymin shared her motherhood experience and the three word message from Judge that keeps her going.&quot;I just want to keep his sweet, little voice saying &quot;I love you&quot; on a loop,&quot; Dymin captioned the post &quot;l often wonder if do a good enough job at this whole parenting thing but it's unexpected moments like this that let me know he actually hears me when I tell him love him 685467 times a day.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLance Lynn also has an elder daughter, Mia, whom he shares with his ex-wife Lauren Gill.Lance Lynn announced his retirement on wife Dymin's podcastApart from being a full-time mother, Dymin also hosts her podcast &quot;Dymin in the Rough.&quot; Lance Lynn announced his retirement in April in an episode of his wife's podcast.“We have a very interesting episode planned for today,” Dymin said. “We got a lot of updates for you guys. Let’s just jump right on into it. Lance, would you like to start, give us a little update?”The two-time All-Star responded:“Baseball season is upon us and I’m right here on the couch,” Lance Lynn said. “That is where I’m going to stay … I’m officially retiring from baseball, right here, right now.”During his 13 seasons in the MLB, Lance Lynn played for six teams, most notably for the Cardinals, where he won his World Series title in 2011. His career had a full-circle moment as he played his final year in St. Louis, a place where his MLB journey began more than a decade ago.