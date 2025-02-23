  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Lance Lynn's wife Dymin takes a dig at Aaron Judge's bold claim on Yankees facial hair policy

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin takes a dig at Aaron Judge's bold claim on Yankees facial hair policy

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Feb 23, 2025 10:30 GMT
Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn's wife Dymin takes a dig at Aaron Judge's bold claim on Yankees facial hair policy (Credits: Getty, Instagram/@dymin)

Free agent pitcher Lance Lynn’s wife, Dymin, reacted to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s statement regarding the team’s facial hair policy. The Yankees have amended their decades-old rule, now allowing players to grow "well-groomed" beards.

Ad

Yankees chairman and managing general partner, Hal Steinbrenner, indicated that the previous policy might have hindered the clubhouse's ability to sign some free agents.

However, Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge had a different view on the topic, saying:

“If that little rule is going to stop you from coming here, then you probably shouldn’t be here.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dymin Lynn, wife of Lance Lynn, who's famous for his impressive beard, playfully poked fun at her husband while responding to Aaron Judge's statement.

“Some of yall haven’t seen Lance Lynn without a beard and it shows”
Dymin comment (Credits: Instagram/@talkinyanks)
Dymin comment (Credits: Instagram/@talkinyanks)

Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, found the comment hilarious and responded:

Ad
“@dymin I’M CRYING😂😂😂 the thought of that makes me wanna cry”

In a Foul Territory interview in 2023, Lance Lynn shared his experience of shaving during his time with the Yankees, recalling how his family reacted:

“I was 31 years old. I don't remember the last time I saw a razor when I got traded over there. So there was no worse feeling every day than waking up and shaving. Your face hurt. You were just like, man, I look terrible.”
Ad
Ad
“I was like, God, man, I look like an overgrown 12-year-old. I was like, it was just a bad, bad feeling all the way around. My kids were like, who is this? I don't even want to look at him. So it was definitely something that I did not enjoy, and the family was weirded out by it for sure.”
Ad

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin shares heartfelt moment from daughter's birthday

On Saturday, Lance Lynn shared a heartwarming moment from their daughter Lively Lynn’s birthday. She captioned the video:

"My baby is 6 🥺"
Dymin IG (Credits: Instagram/@dymin)
Dymin IG (Credits: Instagram/@dymin)

In the clip, Dymin surprises Lively by bringing her a plate of waffles with a lit candle to celebrate her sixth birthday. Dressed in pajamas, Lively smiles with excitement before blowing out the candle and making her birthday wish.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी