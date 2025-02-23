Lance Lynn's wife Dymin takes a dig at Aaron Judge's bold claim on Yankees facial hair policy

Free agent pitcher Lance Lynn’s wife, Dymin, reacted to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s statement regarding the team’s facial hair policy. The Yankees have amended their decades-old rule, now allowing players to grow "well-groomed" beards.

Yankees chairman and managing general partner, Hal Steinbrenner, indicated that the previous policy might have hindered the clubhouse's ability to sign some free agents.

However, Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge had a different view on the topic, saying:

“If that little rule is going to stop you from coming here, then you probably shouldn’t be here.”

Dymin Lynn, wife of Lance Lynn, who's famous for his impressive beard, playfully poked fun at her husband while responding to Aaron Judge's statement.

“Some of yall haven’t seen Lance Lynn without a beard and it shows”

Dymin comment (Credits: Instagram/@talkinyanks)

Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, found the comment hilarious and responded:

“@dymin I’M CRYING😂😂😂 the thought of that makes me wanna cry”

In a Foul Territory interview in 2023, Lance Lynn shared his experience of shaving during his time with the Yankees, recalling how his family reacted:

“I was 31 years old. I don't remember the last time I saw a razor when I got traded over there. So there was no worse feeling every day than waking up and shaving. Your face hurt. You were just like, man, I look terrible.”

“I was like, God, man, I look like an overgrown 12-year-old. I was like, it was just a bad, bad feeling all the way around. My kids were like, who is this? I don't even want to look at him. So it was definitely something that I did not enjoy, and the family was weirded out by it for sure.”

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin shares heartfelt moment from daughter's birthday

On Saturday, Lance Lynn shared a heartwarming moment from their daughter Lively Lynn’s birthday. She captioned the video:

"My baby is 6 🥺"

Dymin IG (Credits: Instagram/@dymin)

In the clip, Dymin surprises Lively by bringing her a plate of waffles with a lit candle to celebrate her sixth birthday. Dressed in pajamas, Lively smiles with excitement before blowing out the candle and making her birthday wish.

