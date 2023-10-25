Minnesota Twins pitcher Patrick Muprhy and his wife, Landin Berryman, are living their best lives as they embark on a romanti Hawaiian adventure in Kauai. The couple, expecting their first child, has been sharing glimpses of their idyllic babymoon on social media.

The term "babymoon" denotes a special vacation taken by expectant parents, akin to a honeymoon, celebrating the impending arrival of their little one. Patrick Murphy, known for his prowess on the pitcher’s mound, and Landin Berryman chose the picturesque setting of Hawaii for their pre-baby getaway.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a hearwarming Instagram post, Landin Berryman revealed the gender of their baby, expressing the joy of expecting a baby girl. The announcement featured a sweet image of Landin in a pink dress, symbolizing the upcoming addition to their family. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations and well-wishes, celebrating the couple’s expanding family.

Landin Berryman and Patrick Murphy got engaged back in July.

This romantic escapade comes on the heels of the couple’s engagement announcement back in July. Patrick Murphy and Landin Berryman officialy declared their commitment on Instagram. The engagement, coupled with the anticipation of parenthood, has brought immense joy to the couple, and their fans have been quick to express their love and support.

As the couple revels in these personal milestones, Patrick Murphy’s baseball career continues to thrive. A relief pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, Murphy is set to conquer both the baseball field and the journey of parenthood with Landin by his side.

The outpouring of love and support from fans, friends, fellow athletes, and the broader MLB community emphasizes the heartwarming moments that athletes share beyond the competitive realm. The couple’s journey into marriage and parenthood unfolds amidst the backdrop of Hawaii’s strunning landscapes, creating memories that extend beyond the baseball diamond.