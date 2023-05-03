Create

Lars Nootbar talks about Japan WBC teammate Shohei Ohtani: "He sleeps a lot"

By Dipasree De
Modified May 03, 2023 08:26 GMT
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 28: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after pitching out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 28, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

In a recent conversation with Bally Sports Midwest, Lars Nootbar shared his opinion about Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Lars Nootbar is an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. On the international front, he represents the Japan National Baseball team.

Shohei Ohtani is a pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, who also played for the Japan National Baseball team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC), where he was named MVP.

The St. Louis Cardinals are facing off against the Los Angeles Angels from May 2-4 at Busch Stadium, and this will be the first time that Nootbar and Ohtani cross paths since the WBC. The two players were teammates during the WBC and formed a great friendship.

An Ohtani fan page on Twitter posted a video of Bally Sports Midwest's conversation with Nootbar:

Nootbaar on Ohtaniヌートバー、大谷翔平選手語る①"とにかく沢山寝るよ。昨日も食事に誘ったら寝てるって断られた笑ほんとに謙虚で、普通の人。飾らない素のままなので、一緒にいて居心地いい。素晴らしい人、友人、素晴らしい野球選手"https://t.co/YE14FjApXR
"He sleeps a lot. I asked him if he wanted to go eat yesterday and he said he was sleeping." - said Lars Nootbar about Shohei Ohtani.

Nootbar had nothing but praise for Ohtani, describing him as a humble and down-to-earth guy who is comfortable in his own skin. Nootbar also referred to Ohtani as an amazing baseball player and an awesome friend.

"He's a normal guy, he's a humble dude. I've said it before, he's comfortable in his own skin. That's kind of what stood out to me the most that he's just one of the guys. Awesome guy, awesome friend. Obviously an amazing baseball player."

Shohei Ohtani's Awards and Achievements

2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: American League All-Star Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
At the age of 28, Shohei Ohtani has already added tons of accolades to his name.

The phenom has been titled the All-Star and and MLB First Team player twice. In 2018, he won the Silver Slugger Award and the Rookie of the Year Award. He bagged the title of AP Athlete of the Year in 2021 and also won an AL MVP award the same season.

Although he is yet to win a Cy Young Award, it seems likely that he will add that accolade to his already impressive resume if he continues to play at such a high level.

