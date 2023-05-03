In a recent conversation with Bally Sports Midwest, Lars Nootbar shared his opinion about Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Lars Nootbar is an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. On the international front, he represents the Japan National Baseball team.

Shohei Ohtani is a pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, who also played for the Japan National Baseball team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC), where he was named MVP.

The St. Louis Cardinals are facing off against the Los Angeles Angels from May 2-4 at Busch Stadium, and this will be the first time that Nootbar and Ohtani cross paths since the WBC. The two players were teammates during the WBC and formed a great friendship.

An Ohtani fan page on Twitter posted a video of Bally Sports Midwest's conversation with Nootbar:

"He sleeps a lot. I asked him if he wanted to go eat yesterday and he said he was sleeping." - said Lars Nootbar about Shohei Ohtani.

Nootbar had nothing but praise for Ohtani, describing him as a humble and down-to-earth guy who is comfortable in his own skin. Nootbar also referred to Ohtani as an amazing baseball player and an awesome friend.

"He's a normal guy, he's a humble dude. I've said it before, he's comfortable in his own skin. That's kind of what stood out to me the most that he's just one of the guys. Awesome guy, awesome friend. Obviously an amazing baseball player."

Shohei Ohtani's Awards and Achievements

At the age of 28, Shohei Ohtani has already added tons of accolades to his name.

At the age of 28, Shohei Ohtani has already added tons of accolades to his name.

The phenom has been titled the All-Star and and MLB First Team player twice. In 2018, he won the Silver Slugger Award and the Rookie of the Year Award. He bagged the title of AP Athlete of the Year in 2021 and also won an AL MVP award the same season.

Although he is yet to win a Cy Young Award, it seems likely that he will add that accolade to his already impressive resume if he continues to play at such a high level.

