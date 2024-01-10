"Last place rotation" "When will the pain stop" - Red Sox fans in dire straits as Shota Imanaga reportedly signs for Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have pulled off a significant move in the MLB free-agent market by landing Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga. This acquisition has left Boston Red Sox fans feeling a bit down, considering reports indicate that the Red Sox were actively in the running for Imanaga until recently.

Imanaga, who spent the past eight seasons with the Yokohama BayStars in Japan, boasts an impressive career with a 3.18 ERA. The financial details of his contract with the Cubs haven’t been officially disclosed, but speculations suggest it could be a noteworthy multi-year deal, potentially exceeding $100 million.

"The Red Sox fooled me once again." - Posted one disappointed fan.

Known for his strong strikeout-to-walk ratio, Imanaga is seen as a reliable mid-rotation pitcher. However, some evaluators express concerns about his susceptibility to home runs, having surrendered 17 in the previous season.

Shota Imanaga has reportedly opted to join the Chicago Cubs.

Despite the Boston Red Sox’s efforts in the bidding process, Imanaga opted for the Cubs, adding depth to a rotation that might lose Marcus Stroman to free agency. The Cubs’ Opening Day rotation now includes Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks, Jameson Taillon, and the newly acquired Imanaga.

"Gotta wait for Mbappe to sign with Liverpool so they know how many scraps they can give to the Red Sox." - Added another fan aiming at FSG.

As the deal awaits finalization pending a physical, the Cubs will owe a posting fee to the Yokohama BayStars. This marks the Chicago Cubs' first MLB free-agent pickup of the offseason, and it's undoubtedly a significant move that has caught the attention of baseball enthusiasts. For Boston Red Sox fans, the disappointment lingers, but the offseason is unpredictable, and there's still time for the Red Sox to make impactful moves and strengthen their roster.

