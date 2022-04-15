"It set in ... that children would know Jackie Robinson from my performance" - Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman discusses the significance of playing Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson Day is today. It is a day of remembrance for one of the greatest and most influential baseball players of all time. On this day every year, every player on each MLB team wears the number 42 in honor of the late, great legend who broke the color barrier in baseball in 1947.

The number 42 was retired in honor of Jackie Robinson by every Major League team beginning in 1997. Ever since, it has become a tradition for each player to wear the number 42 on the back of their jerseys. The movie "42" that documented Jackie Robinson's career and all he had to go through became one of the best baseball movies of all time when it was released back in 2013.

The actor who played Robinson in the movie, Chadwick Boseman, tragically passed away on August 28, 2020, but his character and the role he played continues to inspire a new generation.

MLB @MLB #Jackie42 “It set in … that children would know Jackie Robinson from my performance.” – Chadwick Boseman “It set in … that children would know Jackie Robinson from my performance.” – Chadwick Boseman ❤️ #Jackie42 https://t.co/T8cqzv9juP

Chadwick Boseman's performance in the move "42" will never be forgotten. This film honoring Jackie Robinson will always hold a special place in history for bringing to new generations an awareness of the tremendous impact Robinson had on MLB baseball.

Jackie Robinson Bio

Jackie Robinson was born on January 31, 1919, in Cairo, Georgia. Robinson and his family eventually moved to Los Angeles, California, where Jackie made his name as a terrific athlete. Robinson attended the University of California Los Angeles. He was such a good athlete that he played in four different sports — baseball, basketball, football, and track — and became the only person in the school's history to letter in all four.

In 1942, after graduating college, Robinson was drafted to serve in World War II. While in the military, Robinson became a second lietenant. Following his military service, Robinson started to pursue his career in baseball.

In 1945, Robinson was signed by the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues. While with the Monarchs, in just 87 games, he hit .387 with five home runs and 13 stolen bases, earning a spot in the All-Star game.

After this season, Robinson started drawing interest from Major League teams. On October 23, 1945, Robinson made baseball history by becoming the first African-American baseball player to sign with a Major League team.

On April 15, 1947, history was made as Robinson made his MLB debut and began his legendary career with the Brooklyn Dodgers, winning the National League Rookie of the Year award.

In 1949, Robinson won the National League MVP Award. That year, Robinson batted .342 with 16 home runs, 124 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases. Robinson led the league in batting average and stolen bases that year.

Robinson would go on to make seven All-Star games in his 10 seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers before retiring after the 1956 season. In 1955 he won the World Series with the Brooklyn Dodgers, who had finally overcome their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees.

Jackie Robinson Day is a special day across the league for fans and players. Robinson is an inspiration for everyone, as he paved the way for many other great African American players. Robinson, alongside Chadwick Boseman, will continue to be an inspiration for future generations to come.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt