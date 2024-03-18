"Least transparent organization in pro sports" - Yankees fans furious after captain Aaron Judge misses scheduled outing due to injury scare

What began as a fairly innocuous story involving Aaron Judge's health has ballooned. Now, fan increasing amount of fans feel as though there is an all-out campaign of deceit being promulgated by their team.

After having not appeared in a game since March 10, it was announced that Judge would again to absent from the Yankees' March 18 matchup. According to The Athletic's Chris Kirchner, the team's captain did not take to the field, despite being scheduled to do so.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Judge did not hit on the field as scheduled again, per @ChrisKirchner

Last June, Judge smashed through an outfield fence after making a highlight reel catch off of Los Angeles Dodgers slugger JD Martinez. Though Judge was initially diagnosed with a strain, and classified as "day to day", fans were later told that the 2022 AL MVP had torn a ligament, and missed two months. Understandably, these ordeal left fans with concerns about their team's honesty regarding injuries.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The uncertainty regarding Judge's health also presents a headache for manager Aaron Boone, as the skipper works to compile a working lineup. Through the preseason, Boone has maintained that Judge will be the team's center fielder, and will be flanked by Giancarlo Stanton in right, and Juan Soto in left field.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Yankees finished with a record of 82-80 last year, narrowly edging out the Boston Red Sox to avoid their first last-place divisional finish since 1990. As the disastrous campaign winded down, GM Brian Cashman began to bear the brunt of fan dissatisfaction. Predictably, Cashman has again been identified as a culprit as fans anticipate a more serious injury to Aaron Judge than is being reported.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to Judge, the New York Yankees' front office does not have a good track record when it comes to accurately portraying injury realities to the fanbase. Two pitchers, Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas, were both subjects of injury coverups last season.

Yankees maintain that Aaron Judge will be ready for opening day

Despite mounting fan criticism, the organization is sticking to its assertion that fans need not worry about Aaron Judge's health. Speaking to the New York Post on Saturday, GM Cashman said:

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s in the rearview mirror, even though he hasn’t played yet. That’s more of a timing issue rather than a concern issue. And he’s a pro. He knows how to get ready and knock the rust off, all that stuff. I’m not worried about him.”

Whether Cashman's words are true, or if the Yankees are attempting to pull the wool over fan's eyes will be revealed soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.