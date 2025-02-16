"Leaving you is bittersweet" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan heartbroken as she bids emotional farewell to Houston

After nine years with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman and his family will be shifting to Boston, after the third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox.

Ad

Bregman's wife Reagan had been in Texas for a long time, even before Bregman made his debut with the Astros. She worked with top corporates while in Austin and has also forged a bond with the Houston community.

On Saturday, as the deal was finalized, Reagan took to social media to pen a heartfelt farewell letter from her family dedicated to the fans and relationships they have built with the city. She accompanied the post with an array of pictures of the memories they had made in Houston.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To the city I’ve called home for so long," Reagan said. "Leaving you is bittersweet, but one thing is certain—no matter where life takes our family, I will always have so much love for this city. This is where I met my husband, where we started our family, and where so many unforgettable memories were made."

Ad

Alex Bregman's wife also mentioned the different endeavors she was part of during her stay in the city.

"I’ve loved giving back to a community that has given so much to us. Seeing Houston rally around Bregman Cares has been truly humbling," she added.

"Houston is also where I pursued my dreams as an entrepreneur. Thank you for your unwavering support for me, my businesses, and my passions. This city lifts up its own, and I will always be grateful."

Ad

Finally, she gave fans a warm embrace for cheering them and "making their journey unforgettable."

Ad

Alex Bregman also pens a heartfelt letter to bid goodbye to the Houston Astros

Alex Bregman has lived several big moments of his career with the Houston Astros. He was part of the team that can tabbed as the most successful in the last decade with eight playoff appearances, seven ALCS appearances, four World Series appearances and two World Series titles.

Ad

After the signing, the third baseman, who was previously offered by the Astros a six-year, $156 million deal, took to social media to pen a long letter dedicated to the organization, city and the long fans there.

"From the moment I put on an Astros uniform, I felt the love, the passion, and the energy of this city," Bregman wrote. "Houston is a city that knows how to rise, rebuild, and keep fighting.

Ad

"From weathering natural disasters to overcoming the global challenges of a pandemic, and rallying behind philanthropic causes aiding our great community, Houston has always come together in a way only this city can."

Alex Bregman attached one photo from the World Series parade two years ago, highlighting the special connection he created with the city, as the family which also includes their two-year-old toddler Knox, are moving to Boston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback