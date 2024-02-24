"Leaving the Tigers, I never saw it happening,” - When Justin Verlander reflected on parting ways with Detroit after 13 successful seasons

Justin Verlander's professional career started when he was selected with the second overall pick by the Detroit Tigers in the 2004 MLB draft. He would spend a year in the team's minor league before debuting the following year.

Verlander debuted on July 4, 2005, making only two starts that season. In 2006, he made the big-league roster out of Spring Training, and the rest is history.

In 2007, Verlander made his first All-Star game appearance. That year, he compiled an 18-6 record with a 3.66 ERA and would piggyback on that impressive performance over the next few years.

Justin Verlander spent 13 seasons in Detroit. During that time, he held a 183-114 record with a 3.49 ERA and was the staff's ace. However, during the 2017 season, he was dealt to the Houston Astros.

It was something that Verlander never imagined. He saw himself playing with the Tigers for the rest of his career, and the trade was a complete surprise. In a FOX Business interview, he spoke about how he felt about the trade.

"Leaving the Tigers was extremely difficult - at the time, I never saw it happening," Verlander said. "But, life throws curveballs at you and I would say, go with your gut and don't get too caught up overthinking things. Everything works out in the end"

Verlander was certainly right about things working out in the end. He has seen much more success in Houston than he would have if he stayed in Detroit.

Justin Verlander admits to not being the best teammate during his time in Detroit

Justin Verlander recently sat down with Jon Heyman of the New York Post to discuss his days in Detroit. The three-time AL Cy Young Award winner enjoyed his days there but knew he rubbed some the wrong way.

"I wasn't always the best teammate" said Verlander.

Verlander remembers that he was not the best teammate. All he wanted to do was be the best, and if Verlander did not connect with those that he felt were not trying to be their best.

It led to a rocky relationship between him and Max Scherzer. Fortunately, the two could patch things up when they spent time with the New York Mets last year.

Now, Verlander is heading into his seventh season in Houston but will have a delayed start due to a herniated disc.

