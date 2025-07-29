Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, and his daughter, Natasha Rodriguez, in Greece, along with his close friends.On Sunday, he posted on Instagram:&quot;50 laps around the sun. Couldn’t be more thankful to share them with such a beautiful group of friends and family. Here’s to 50 more 🙏🏽 and HBD to my big bro @joedunand10.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel post featured several inside shots of his birthday bash. Rodriguez cut a Minnesota Timberwolves sea blue-designed birthday cake along with Joe, a friend who also shares the same birthday.Another picture showed A-Rod and Jaclyn Cordeiro together, with A-Rod wearing a white linen shirt and white pants, while Cordeiro donned an elegant white bodycon dress. Natasha, meanwhile, enjoyed a Greek dance.As the celebration came to an end, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend shared a cozy post-flight Instagram story that captured A-Rod's casual vibe. She posted the story with the caption:&quot;Leaving the views, keeping the vibes.&quot;Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(Via instagram story)Jaclyn was seen sipping a mimosa, dressed in a chic yet simple outfit, with her blonde hair tied up and her look completed with large statement glasses.Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend shared a heartfelt post on A-Rod's 50th birthdayJaclyn Cordeiro posted a snapshot on Instagram as she wished Alex Rodriguez on his 50th birthday. The photo featured Porto Cervo, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, in Italy.&quot;50 looks good on him … but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love #birthdayboy #MatureAndMagnifico #agedtoperfection,&quot; Jaclyn wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photo showed an elegant seaside setting featuring a candlelit dinner under a pastel sky. Jaclyn, a fitness coach, dressed in a strapless red printed sundress and completed her look with minimal jewelry, glam makeup and a sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, A-Rod wore a crisp white linen shirt