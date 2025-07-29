  • home icon
  • Baseball
  "Leaving the views, keeping the "vibes" — Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flaunt casual style returning from Greece birthday bash

“Leaving the views, keeping the ”vibes” — Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flaunt casual style returning from Greece birthday bash

By Harshita Jain
Modified Jul 29, 2025 11:00 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game - Source: Getty

Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, and his daughter, Natasha Rodriguez, in Greece, along with his close friends.

On Sunday, he posted on Instagram:

"50 laps around the sun. Couldn’t be more thankful to share them with such a beautiful group of friends and family. Here’s to 50 more 🙏🏽 and HBD to my big bro @joedunand10."
The carousel post featured several inside shots of his birthday bash. Rodriguez cut a Minnesota Timberwolves sea blue-designed birthday cake along with Joe, a friend who also shares the same birthday.

Another picture showed A-Rod and Jaclyn Cordeiro together, with A-Rod wearing a white linen shirt and white pants, while Cordeiro donned an elegant white bodycon dress. Natasha, meanwhile, enjoyed a Greek dance.

As the celebration came to an end, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend shared a cozy post-flight Instagram story that captured A-Rod's casual vibe. She posted the story with the caption:

"Leaving the views, keeping the vibes."
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(Via instagram story)
Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(Via instagram story)

Jaclyn was seen sipping a mimosa, dressed in a chic yet simple outfit, with her blonde hair tied up and her look completed with large statement glasses.

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend shared a heartfelt post on A-Rod's 50th birthday

Jaclyn Cordeiro posted a snapshot on Instagram as she wished Alex Rodriguez on his 50th birthday. The photo featured Porto Cervo, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, in Italy.

"50 looks good on him … but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love #birthdayboy #MatureAndMagnifico #agedtoperfection," Jaclyn wrote.
The photo showed an elegant seaside setting featuring a candlelit dinner under a pastel sky. Jaclyn, a fitness coach, dressed in a strapless red printed sundress and completed her look with minimal jewelry, glam makeup and a sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, A-Rod wore a crisp white linen shirt

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

