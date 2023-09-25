Although several teams are playing for their postseason lives, the talk of the weekend was around Los Angeles Dodgers Shortstop Miguel Rojas. The 34-year-old veteran infielder set social media ablaze with his defensive play while remaining on a hot microphone in the broadcast booth.

During Sunday's matchup between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Rojas was mic'd up for the top of the 2nd inning. While discussing with the broadcasting crew, San Francisco Giants Hitter Thairo Estrada hit a ground ball to Rojas at shortstop, who made the routine throw to first base.

As Estrada's ground ball came to Rojas, the Dodgers shortstop apologized to the broadcasting team, saying he needed to make the play quickly before continuing the conversation.

Miguel Rojas' play caught the eye of basketball superstar LeBron James

Rojas' casual approach to the defensive play and polite demeanor sent baseball social media into a flurry. However, the play also caught the attention of one of the greatest athletes of all time, LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was so impressed with Rojas' actions on the field that he posted an Instagram story explaining that it inspired him:

"This is super. May have to add that to one of my games this year for like a quarter."

The MLB's continued use of live microphones during play has continued to allow fans to not only get closer to their favorite players but also get a peek at the game they love. Thanks to on-field interviews with the likes of Freddie Freeman and Joey Votto, fans have gotten closer to the action than ever before.

