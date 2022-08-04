LeBron James, Derek Jeter among numerous stars paying tribute to LA Dodgers legend Vin Scully; long-time broadcaster dubbed 'voice of LA' passed away yesterday

Vin Scully, the long-time voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has passed away at the age of 94.

Tributes for Mr. Scully poured in from all around the world, and not just from the world of baseball.

NBA superstar LeBron James and legend Earvin Magic Johnson posted heartfelt tributes to baseball’s greatest ever orator.

"Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special. #LoveLA" - LeBron James

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades. Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades. https://t.co/MX6kNYbBrr

"Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades." - Earvin Magic Johnson

The Dodgers broke the tragic news on Twitter, accompanied by a statement from their president and CEO Stan Kasten.

"The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever." - Stan Kasten

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and reliever Evan Phillips led the testimonials and penned some emotional words for the city legend.

Justin Turner @redturn2



It would have been pretty special!



#RIPVinScully



theplayerstribune.com/articles/justi… I had this great idea back in 2017 so I wrote about it in the @PlayersTribune It would have been pretty special! I had this great idea back in 2017 so I wrote about it in the @PlayersTribune It would have been pretty special! #RIPVinScully theplayerstribune.com/articles/justi…

"I had this great idea back in 2017 so I wrote about it in the @PlayersTribune. It would have been pretty special! #RIPVinScully" - Justin Turner

Evan Phillips @EvanPhillips36 Thank you for shining your light on the game we all love. We’ll make you proud.



RIP Vin Thank you for shining your light on the game we all love. We’ll make you proud.RIP Vin https://t.co/mATzmKOrj5

"Thank you for shining your light on the game we all love. We’ll make you proud. RIP Vin." - Evan Phillips

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter also paid tribute to the voice of LA.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter RIP Vin Scully. You will be missed. RIP Vin Scully. You will be missed.

"RIP Vin Scully. You will be missed." - Derek Jeter

Mr. Scully was the Dodgers’ main broadcaster from 1950 until his retirement six years ago. To put it into perspective, he has called games for both Jackie Robinson and Clayton Kershaw.

Vin Scully will forever be the voice of Los Angeles

Mr. Scully wasn’t just the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers; he was the voice of Los Angeles. The City of Angels is in a state of mourning tonight.

The LA Clippers and LA Lakers from the NBA, the LA Chargers and LA Rams from the NFL, and LAFC from the MLS have all shared tributes.

LA Clippers @LAClippers The soundtrack of the city is silent tonight. The Clippers join Angelenos and fans everywhere in mourning the loss of Vin Scully, forever in our ears and on our air. The soundtrack of the city is silent tonight. The Clippers join Angelenos and fans everywhere in mourning the loss of Vin Scully, forever in our ears and on our air. https://t.co/ostM4Bjkzh

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers The story of Los Angeles cannot be told without the voice of Vin Scully. He will be forever missed. The story of Los Angeles cannot be told without the voice of Vin Scully. He will be forever missed. https://t.co/D32WVCa9Jh

Besides calling Dodgers games, Mr. Scully called 25 World Series, 20 no-hitters, 12 All-Star Games, and three perfect games. He was also on the mic for NFL games between 1975 and 1982, as well as professional tennis and the PGA Tour.

All-time tennis great Billie Jean King shared a picture of herself with Mr. Scully, calling him a “true sports storyteller.” Aptly put indeed, because that’s who he was.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



He was a true sports storyteller & his



Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, Vin Scully, voice of the @Dodgers , has died.He was a true sports storyteller & his #Dodgers career lasted 67 years, the longest tenure of any broadcaster w/a single team in pro sports history.Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, @TheVinScully . You will be missed. Vin Scully, voice of the @Dodgers, has died.He was a true sports storyteller & his #Dodgers career lasted 67 years, the longest tenure of any broadcaster w/a single team in pro sports history.Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, @TheVinScully. You will be missed. https://t.co/wSbMf6NYtX

"Vin Scully, voice of the @Dodgers, has died. He was a true sports storyteller & his #Dodgers career lasted 67 years, the longest tenure of any broadcaster w/a single team in pro sports history. Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, @TheVinScully. You will be missed." - Billie Jean King

Vin Scully was named the Ford C. Frick Award winner by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Rest in Peace, Mr. Scully. Your legacy will live on forever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far