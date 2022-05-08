"Yessir!!!! Went yard then hit the "Silencer"!! Ayyyyyyeee"- LeBron James mesmerized by Ronald Acuna Jr. and his signature move, both enjoy a fan moment on Twitter

LeBron James took to Twitter to react to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s home run celebration last night. Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a lead of 1-0. The home run was off of last year's National League Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes.

LeBron James reacted and took to Twitter to discuss his home run celebration.

LeBron James reacts to Acuna Jr. home run "Silencer"

"Yessir!!!! Went yard then hit the 'Silencer'!! Ayyyyyyeee"-@KingJames

Acuna Jr. also took to Twitter to respond to LeBron's shoutout, noting similar celebrations.

Ronald Acuna Jr @ronaldacunajr24 I don't know what to say but I'm excited 🥵🥵🥵 I don't know what to say but I'm excited 🥵🥵🥵 https://t.co/XFh5cOmU0J

"I don't know what to say but I'm excited"-@Ronald Acuna Jr.

NBA fans have seen LeBron James do the "Silencer" plenty of times over the course of his long 19-year career. Here is a video of LeBron celebrating with his signature move against the Indiana Pacers.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most exciting players in baseball to watch. It is always cool to see athletes from other sports support and promote one another. And to have one of the greatest athletes of all time praise you, it surely means that you are doing something right.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Atlanta Braves beat red-hot Brewers 3-2

Ronald Acuna Jr. flips his bat after hitting a towering solo home run off of Corbin Burnes. Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves defeated the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 3-2. The starting pitcher, Max Fried, was brilliant, going seven innings and allowing just one run with eight strikeouts. A.J. Minter and closer Kenley Jansen closed the book on the Milwaukee Brewers. Coming into the game last night, Milwaukee had won four in a row.

Travis d'Arnaud and Ozzie Albies each had two hits in the game and provided the other two RBI's. The Braves' record now sits at 13-16, 6.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

What's on Tap?

The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will wrap up a series against the Milwaukee Brewers today. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 EDT. Aaron Ashby of the Milwaukee Brewers goes against veteran right-hander Charlie Morton of the Atlanta Braves. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

