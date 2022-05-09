"LeBron just ended the GOAT Debate" "Damn I’m not supposed to like Lebron" - Twitter world has the wildest reactions to LeBron James tweeting about Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a towering home run last night and celebrated with the famous "Silencer" move. Twitter had quite the reaction to his home run, including NBA legend LeBron James.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a home run off Corbin Burnes, who won last year's Cy Young Award.

LeBron James reacted to his home run celebration on Twitter and praised the young superstar.

"Yessir!!!! Went yard then hit the 'Silencer'!! Ayyyyyyeee"-@KingJames

The Braves won the game by a score of 3 to 2 and improved to 13-16 on the season.

Twitter reacts to Ronald Acuna Jr. shoutout from LeBron James

LeBron James is on the bench during a Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns game earlier this season.

Many followers of James and Acuna took to Twitter to reply to King James' shoutout to the young Braves superstar. One fan said in a random response that this tweet ended the GOAT debate for best basketball player of all-time.

"Lebron just ended the goat debate" - @ Miles Bridges Connoisseur

Another fan took to Twitter and jokingly said he was not supposed to like LeBron.

"@KingJames Damn I'm not supposed to like Lebron" - @ Austin

"@KingJames Damn I'm not supposed to like Lebron" - @ Austin

Acuna is bringing excitement to the game and is attracting younger fans, but one Twitter user was not happy with the Ronald Acuna Jr. celebration, saying that it is ruining the game.

"@KingJames At some point they have to stop the showboating in sports. It is ruining the games" - @ Bill

"@KingJames At some point they have to stop the showboating in sports. It is ruining the games" - @ Bill

Jomboy Media replied to LeBron's post by saying that LeBron is an Atlanta Brave.

"@KingJames LeBron James you ARE an Atlanta Brave" - @ Jomboy Media

Someone even thanked LeBron for spotlighting the young Braves outfielder.

"@KingJames @DOBrienATL Thanks for sharing LBJ, it's big for baseball when people like you share it. Alot of people don't have any idea how exciting @ronaldacunajr24 is to watch. Ronald, Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto, Vlad Jr, there's a handful of young guys that are taking over that make baseball fun." - @ Guillermo Heredia's Sword

"@KingJames @DOBrienATL Thanks for sharing LBJ, it's big for baseball when people like you share it. Alot of people don't have any idea how exciting @ronaldacunajr24 is to watch. Ronald, Fernando Tatis, Vlad Jr, there's a handful of young guys that are taking over that make baseball fun." - @ Guillermo Heredia's Sword

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s home run celebration is exactly what baseball needs. Baseball needs players to have some style and show a bit of their personality from time to time. This is a great way to attract new fans to the sport. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

