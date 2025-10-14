“Left his talent in the division series” — Fans slam Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as bat goes cold against Mariners in back-to-back ALCS games

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees in the division series on the back of All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s remarkable hitting streak. However, the first baseman's bat has gone silent in the championship series against the Seattle Mariners.

Guerrero Jr. went hitless for a second consecutive game on Monday as the Mariners registered a 10-3 win in Game 2 of the ALCS to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Fans roasted the Blue Jays star for going 0-for-7 in th first two ALCS games of his career.

"Left his talent in the division series lol."

tinyboi_7 @seanm547 Left his talent in the division series lol

"He’s trying to pull everything for a homer. Every ground out is on a breaking ball on the outside. He’s always locked in when he driving it to all fields."

Richard Halsall @RichHalsall24 He’s trying to pull everything for a homer Every ground out is on a breaking ball on the outside. He’s always locked in when he driving it to all fields.

"September Vladdy is back! Can't get the ball out of the infield."

Pete Delorme @PeteDelorme September Vladdy is back! Can't get the ball out of the infield.

"Looks like he looked last month of the season. Indecisive on pitch selection and taking emergency hacks."

Brennan Smith @BWSmith40 Looks like he looked last month of the season. Indecisive on pitch selection and taking emergency hacks

"He’s back to what he was doing before the Yankee series."

Elvis the King of R&R @robspresley He’s back to what he was doing before the Yankee series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three home runs against the Yankees amid a four-game hitting streak, however he has been unable to continue the form against the Mariners and the team has suffered during his slump.

Blue Jays face uphill battle after consecutive defeats against Mariners

The Blue Jays came from behind to win a game 49 times this season but they face and uphill task against a dominant Mariners in the championship series. Seattle holds a 2-0 advantage in the series, a lead that has seen teams win the series 78 of 93 times in best-of-seven matchups.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were the last team to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the championship series against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. However, it has been more than two decades since a team losing the opening two home games has won a best-of-seven series.

