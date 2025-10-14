  • home icon
  "Left his talent in the division series" — Fans slam Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as bat goes cold against Mariners in back-to-back ALCS games

“Left his talent in the division series” — Fans slam Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as bat goes cold against Mariners in back-to-back ALCS games

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:06 GMT
Fans slam Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as bat goes cold against Mariners in back-to-back ALCS games - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees in the division series on the back of All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s remarkable hitting streak. However, the first baseman's bat has gone silent in the championship series against the Seattle Mariners.

Guerrero Jr. went hitless for a second consecutive game on Monday as the Mariners registered a 10-3 win in Game 2 of the ALCS to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Fans roasted the Blue Jays star for going 0-for-7 in th first two ALCS games of his career.

"Left his talent in the division series lol."
"He’s trying to pull everything for a homer. Every ground out is on a breaking ball on the outside. He’s always locked in when he driving it to all fields."
"September Vladdy is back! Can't get the ball out of the infield."
"Looks like he looked last month of the season. Indecisive on pitch selection and taking emergency hacks."
"He’s back to what he was doing before the Yankee series."
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three home runs against the Yankees amid a four-game hitting streak, however he has been unable to continue the form against the Mariners and the team has suffered during his slump.

Blue Jays face uphill battle after consecutive defeats against Mariners

The Blue Jays came from behind to win a game 49 times this season but they face and uphill task against a dominant Mariners in the championship series. Seattle holds a 2-0 advantage in the series, a lead that has seen teams win the series 78 of 93 times in best-of-seven matchups.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were the last team to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the championship series against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. However, it has been more than two decades since a team losing the opening two home games has won a best-of-seven series.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
