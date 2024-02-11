"Leg kick crazy" - Mike Trout shares adorable moment of son Beckham showing off his baseball skills

Mike Trout, one of the most robust hitters in baseball in the regular season, is a family man during the offseason. Despite a busy schedule, the LA Angles batter is making time for his son, Beckham.

Trout is married to high school sweetheart Jessica Cox. Before their marriage, Cox and Trout had a long-distance relationship as she had to move out to study at Lebanon Valley College. The couple stuck together during the early years of Trout's MLB career. They tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed Beckham three years later.

The two often post their special moments on social media, showcasing Beckham. He is in the early stages of his development as a possible future MLB star.

Trout posted a video on his story section on Instagram with Beckham trying to hit a ball placed on a stand. The three-year-old swung hard with a decent leg kick. The outfielder captioned the story with a special appreciation for the technique adopted by his successor.

Mike Trout's Instagram story

"Leg kick crazzyy!!," Trout's caption read.

Mike Trout gears up for spring training

Mike Trout will be expected to emulate some of the fundamental techniques that son Beckham employed during practice. The Halos outfielder had a down season last year, which was marred by a heavy injury that made him miss a chunk of the season. Further, the Angels failed to make it to the postseason for another year.

Trout will be without the help of Shohei Ohtani this season, with whom he shared the clubhouse for the last five seasons. The Japanese sensation moved to the Dodgers for a record-breaking $700 million contract. Regardless, Trout will hope for a turnaround as spring training is almost upon the baseball world.

