In October 2021, former Atlanta Braves legendary pitcher Tom Glavine appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” and explained his perspective on how the Houston Astros' deceitful tactics were worse than others.

The Astros were found to have illegally used technology to steal signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. They allegedly illegally used a video camera to steal signs from opposing catchers to gain an advantage in games.

As a result of the scandal, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were fired. Moreover, the team was slapped a fine of $5 million and had to pay a penalty by letting go off their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 MLB draft.

“I’m not going to say that what the Astros did was right, by any stretch of the imagination," said Glavine. Everybody in baseball is trying to cheat. Don’t kid yourself. Everybody’s trying to find an advantage, find an edge. Now, what the Astros did at the time crossed the line. There’s no question about that.

“But I feel like there’s a lot of people casting stones who maybe shouldn’t be casting stones,” Glavine added. “They crossed the line. They suffered the consequences for it. And look, to their credit, here they are again. … A lot of those guys paid a pretty heavy price. But to me, it’s over and done with. And any suggestion that what happened that year has something to do with what the Astros are doing this year, I just think is ridiculous.”

The Houston Astros' 2017 cheating scandal has also resulted in many other MLB teams, players and executives being investigated for similar sign-stealing practices.

Tom's comments came ahead of Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Astros and Braves at Minute Maid Park.

Atlanta Braves won 2021 World Series over Houston Astros

In 2021, the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 4-2 at Minute Maid Park to clinch their fourth World Series.

"The Atlanta Braves receive their 2021 World Series rings." - Action Network MLB

Previously, the Braves won the World Series in 1914, 1957 and 1995.

