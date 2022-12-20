MLB great Lenny Dykstra delivered a controversial opinion on WNBA star Brittney Griner. This came just as she returned to her country of residence in the United States on December 9 after spending 294 days detained in Russia for possession of hash oil.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk

"Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk" - Daily Loud, Twitter

Griner was released by Russian authorities in exchange for their very own, arms dealer Viktor Bout, more famously known as “The Merchant of Death.”

While there is much debate surrounding the terms of her release, the vast majority of the country is still celebrating her return. However, controversial New York Mets legend Lenny Dykstra has yet again made headlines with a contentious Twitter comment regarding the issue via his personal account.

Dykstra has yet again opened a can of worms on social media, comparing her release to the supposedly failed New York Mets deals.

Visibly angered by American President Joe Biden's diplomatic route for her release, Dykstra helped himself to some controversy on social media with this tweet.

Lenny Dykstra @LennyDykstra

Grinder reminds you most of which of these The trade for BrittneyGrinder reminds you most of which of these #Mets trade-fors/acquisition? The trade for Brittney Grinder reminds you most of which of these #Mets trade-fors/acquisition?

"The trade for Brittney Grinder reminds you most of which of these #Mets trade-fors/acquisition?" - Lenny Dykstra, Twitter

His tweet started a poll of what he believed were failed deals for the Mets. The poll’s caption read “The trade for Brittney Grinder reminds you of most of which of these #Mets trade-fors/acquisition?”

The likes of Jim Fregosi, Bobby Bonilla, Juan Samuel, Flynn/Zachery/ H-son/ Norman made the cut in the poll. Jim Fregosi took it with a 40% vote and Bobby Bonilla came in a close second with 33%.

While his poll was met with indifferent comments from fans and pundits alike, the most glaring lapse was in Dykstra's post itself. He misspelled Griner’s name, which only added more fire to his controversial post.

Lenny Dykstra includes Brittney Griner's name in an explosive Stephen Curry rant

Lenny Dykstra had a strong choice of words for NBA star Stephen Curry after the latter was adjudged the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

"Wait, they didn’t give it to Brittney Griner?!?! Not even Gabe Kaplernick?! Not Lia Thomas?!?!" - Lenny Dykstra, Twitter

He went on a strong tirade, sharing his choice of opinion on the award and calling it out for deeming a winner based on political relevance rather than their actual contribution in their respective fields.

While this particular tweet from Dykstra caused a furor on Twitter, it's no surprise that it came from him considering the controversies he’s stirred in the past.

