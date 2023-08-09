Controversial former MLB player Lenny Dykstra has added an unexpected twist to Twitter matchmaking.
Dykstra made an unexpected offer in response to a tweet from Tori Larhen, who has a friend that is frustrated with dating apps and seeking a "real man."
Tori's tweet detailed her friend's wants, which included a love of Philadelphia sports, "sh**ty concerts," Matisse Thybulle, and espresso martinis.
Dykstra's response was brief but memorable:
"DM me."
Lenny Dykstra's PED Scandal
Dykstra, a former standout player for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, candidly addressed his use of performance-enhancing drugs during his baseball career.
In a 2016 interview with Bleacher Report, Dykstra detailed the origins of his PED usage. He acknowledged that he turned to PEDs in 1989 due to a perceived physical disadvantage. Feeling undersized and lacking strength, he believed PEDs could help bridge the gap.
The results were immediate and significant. Dykstra's performance soared as he achieved a .300 batting average, 25 home runs, and 86 RBIs that season, earning him his first All-Star team selection.
Despite the success, Dykstra was forthcoming about the toll PED use took on his well-being. He recounted experiencing mood swings, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances, and a loss of appetite.
Dykstra eventually won a World Series title with the Phillies in 1993.
However, Dykstra made a pivotal decision in 1996, choosing to end his use of PEDs. Struggling with constant illness and seeking a path to reclaim his life, Dykstra made the choice to prioritize his well-being over performance enhancement.