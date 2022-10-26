A recent report indicates that free agent Aaron Judge has had issues with the passionate New York Yankees fan base. Given that he now has his pick of city and team, this is coming out at a very troubling time. The report indicated that Judge took umbrage with how the fans treated Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks as they struggled.
It cannot be easy to see your friends and teammates going through so much negativity. They already know that they are not playing up to expectations, and are no longer receiving the support of the fanbase.
Randy Miller of NJ.com shared this specific quote via Twitter:
New York Yankees fans have a well-earned reputation for letting players hear their unfiltered opinions. Aaron Judge himself was booed at Yankee Stadium during his slump this postseason. New York is one of the hardest places in the MLB, and this report indicates it deeply affected Judge. Yankees fans desperately want to re-sign Judge, but they now see their chances slipping away.
Shockingly, this report made some fans comfortable with the idea of Aaron Judge leaving the New York Yankees. Some feel that this report indicates that he does not have the right mentality to win a championship in New York. His 62 home runs and leading the team to 99 wins this season were insanely valuable, but it wasn't a World Series championship.
The report also indicates that Judge was upset by with the Yankees trading Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers midseason. Gallo was clearly struggling and unable to live up to expectations. However, trading him in the midst of these struggles could be seen as a lack of organizational support.
Wearing pinstripes is no easy task, and that pressure will certainly be a part of Judge's upcoming decision.
The New York Yankees, and the baseball world, are waiting for Aaron Judge's decsion
Very few players in the MLB are worth putting the rest of free agency plans on hold for. Aaron Judge is one of those players. He is almost certainly the American League MVP for the 2022 season, and still has many years in his prime left.
As one of the best hitters in the game, he can still be effective for many years down the road, similar to Albert Pujols. Wherever Judge decides to play in 2023 onward will radically change the franchise and the league as a whole.