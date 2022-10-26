A recent report indicates that free agent Aaron Judge has had issues with the passionate New York Yankees fan base. Given that he now has his pick of city and team, this is coming out at a very troubling time. The report indicated that Judge took umbrage with how the fans treated Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks as they struggled.

It cannot be easy to see your friends and teammates going through so much negativity. They already know that they are not playing up to expectations, and are no longer receiving the support of the fanbase.

Randy Miller of NJ.com shared this specific quote via Twitter:

Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43 People close to the team believe fans and media have been wearing on him??! People close to the team believe fans and media have been wearing on him??! https://t.co/p17Nqxgu9t

New York Yankees fans have a well-earned reputation for letting players hear their unfiltered opinions. Aaron Judge himself was booed at Yankee Stadium during his slump this postseason. New York is one of the hardest places in the MLB, and this report indicates it deeply affected Judge. Yankees fans desperately want to re-sign Judge, but they now see their chances slipping away.

Jay @YesThatJay @JLasagna43 Wow. If they fail to sign him it's our fault. Unbelievable @JLasagna43 Wow. If they fail to sign him it's our fault. Unbelievable

AdamFerrari @TFerrari64 @JLasagna43 Honestly if I were a pro athlete I would not want to play in New York lol. Dodgers all the way @JLasagna43 Honestly if I were a pro athlete I would not want to play in New York lol. Dodgers all the way

Tom Vee @Paulmacca1Tom @JLasagna43 So I won't be surprised if he leaves. I'm guessing San Fran @JLasagna43 So I won't be surprised if he leaves. I'm guessing San Fran

Shockingly, this report made some fans comfortable with the idea of Aaron Judge leaving the New York Yankees. Some feel that this report indicates that he does not have the right mentality to win a championship in New York. His 62 home runs and leading the team to 99 wins this season were insanely valuable, but it wasn't a World Series championship.

I want mentally tough winners on my team, maybe that mindset is keeping him from getting to that next level in October Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43 People close to the team believe fans and media have been wearing on him??! People close to the team believe fans and media have been wearing on him??! https://t.co/p17Nqxgu9t Honestly love Judge and so thankful for him, but if truly thinks fans were too harsh on dudes like Hicks and Gallo. let’s not waste the money on extending himI want mentally tough winners on my team, maybe that mindset is keeping him from getting to that next level in October twitter.com/jlasagna43/sta… Honestly love Judge and so thankful for him, but if truly thinks fans were too harsh on dudes like Hicks and Gallo. let’s not waste the money on extending himI want mentally tough winners on my team, maybe that mindset is keeping him from getting to that next level in October twitter.com/jlasagna43/sta…

justin @JustinThor9 @JLasagna43 If judge is mad about the Yankees not keeping or liking some of there worst players he can leave too @JLasagna43 If judge is mad about the Yankees not keeping or liking some of there worst players he can leave too

The report also indicates that Judge was upset by with the Yankees trading Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers midseason. Gallo was clearly struggling and unable to live up to expectations. However, trading him in the midst of these struggles could be seen as a lack of organizational support.

Thomas Frank @tjfrank714 @JLasagna43 The booing has gotten ridiculous. Sorry. It just has. The guy carried the team for a lot of the season. And, you seriously don’t think getting booed after all that doesn’t bother someone? It would bother anyone. It may not make that big of an impact, but it has an impact. @JLasagna43 The booing has gotten ridiculous. Sorry. It just has. The guy carried the team for a lot of the season. And, you seriously don’t think getting booed after all that doesn’t bother someone? It would bother anyone. It may not make that big of an impact, but it has an impact.

Wearing pinstripes is no easy task, and that pressure will certainly be a part of Judge's upcoming decision.

The New York Yankees, and the baseball world, are waiting for Aaron Judge's decsion

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Very few players in the MLB are worth putting the rest of free agency plans on hold for. Aaron Judge is one of those players. He is almost certainly the American League MVP for the 2022 season, and still has many years in his prime left.

As one of the best hitters in the game, he can still be effective for many years down the road, similar to Albert Pujols. Wherever Judge decides to play in 2023 onward will radically change the franchise and the league as a whole.

