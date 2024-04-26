"Let the electronic strike zone rank the umpires" - Max Scherzer calls for officials' accountability with relegation system for underperformers

Over the course of his sixteen seasons of MLB service, Max Scherzer has had more than his fair share of run-ins with umpires. Now, as the veteran starter looks to make his 2024 debut, Scherzer has espoused some rather interesting thoughts on how to change the very nature of the game.

After undergoing disc surgery in December, Scherzer has sat out the first month for his team, the Texas Rangers. On April 25, the 39 year old pitched 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake City. With a return now on the horizon, Scherzer told the media about an interesting proposition after his Triple-A start.

"Here's the video of Max Scherzer discussing the electronic strike zone and how he'd fix the future of umpiring in baseball. Really interesting response. Kind of dig his approach." - Tyler Feldman

Speaking to an assortment of media organizations, Max Scherzer addressed the recent spike in blown home plate calls. According to the Missouri-native, umpires should be promoted or demoted based on the corelation of called pitches to their actual location. As Scherzer put it, "let the electronic strike zone rank the umpires."

The topic of umpires missing calls is a hot topic around MLB of late. On April 8, home plate umpire Angel Hernandez came under intense criticism after calling at least five pitches incorrectly during the New York Yankees' game against the Blue Jays.

"Angel Hernandez called a ball on a pitch right down the middle" - Welcome to the Ump Show

For Scherzer himself, his relationship with umpires has been complicated. In 2023, while he was pitching for the New York Mets, Scherzer was suspended for ten games after the umpire deemed that he was using a foreign substance. Max Scherzer vehemently denied these accusations, even going as far as to "swear on his kids lives" that he was not using any foreign substances on his hands.

Max Scherzer eyes at least another year in the show

With 3,367 career strikeouts, Scherzer leads all active pitchers in the category. After his rehab start, Scherzer told the media that he is intent on returning as soon as possible, with CBS quoting the pitcher as saying:

"I'm recovering from it normally. My body feels good. So I'm just ramping up like normal right now. This is not me pushing anything. I'm not trying to cut a single corner."

Scherzer's proposals are certainly radical, but regardless of any impending missed calls, the Texas Rangers want him back soon.

