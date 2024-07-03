“Let fans see how awesome he is” - MLB journalist insists the Dodgers let Ohtani compete in 2024 MLB Home Run Derby

One name that everyone wants to see in this year's Home Run Derby is Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers star has already revealed that he wants to participate in the contest but said that he will take the opinion of medical staff given that he is recovering from Tommy John's surgery. His manager Dave Roberts has already suggested that he won't be stopping the two-way star if he wants to participate.

As if those weren't enough, MLB reporter Alanna Rizzo was on "Dodgers Territory" to vouch for Ohtani's participation in the 2024 Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field. Rizzo mentioned players getting injured for weird reasons, but that doesn't mean one should stop them from doing anything at all:

"I have covered players that have tripped up stairs, tripped over their dog, hurt their clavicle carrying deer meat up the stairs," Rizzo said. "Like there's not enough stuff that you can put in a collective bargaining agreement of what players are not allowed to do because you cannot anticipate all of the weird shit that can happen to a player to get them hurt.

"So let Shohei Ohtani participate in the Home Run Derby, put b**ts in seats, let some fans see how awesome he is," she added. "Shohei could choke on a hamburger. So are we not going to let him eat? You cannot live your life based on fear. You can't. He's a grown man."

Co-host Clint Pasillas agreed with Rizzo's point and added that Ohtani can handle 40-50 swings and that his participation would help grow the game.

Dave Roberts is wary of Shohei Ohtani's participation in 2024 Home Run Derby

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Credit: IMAGN

The Dodgers spent big bucks to sign the Japanese phenom this year and he has proved he is worth every penny. So in no way are they going to put the Home Run Derby over their postseason aspirations.

While Roberts did mention that Ohtani is free to decide his participation, he was wary about the fact that Ohtani is still recovering from surgery and that the workload that comes with the Home Run Derby may be too much:

"The one side of it, for him to be in the Home Run Derby, it's great for baseball, clearly," Roberts said. "The other side of it, on the manager of the Dodgers side of it, you're trying to be more cautious and appreciating the fact that there's a lot more swings, higher intensity, you know, going through the rehab process with his elbow."

It will be up to Ohtani to decide whether he wants to be part of it or take a more cautious approach.

In other news, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has declined to participate in the Home Run Derby this year. The only confirmed participant so far is Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson.

