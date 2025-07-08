“Let's not be f****** dumb” - MLB analyst brutally calls out Aaron Judge as Yankees struggle to make strong comeback

A month ago, the New York Yankees were one of the best teams in baseball. But a lot of things can change in a month and the Yankees fans have found it the hard way with the team slumping to one of the worst records over the last four weeks.
The Yankees were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series in Toronto last week. Despite losing the American League East top spot to the Blue Jays after the poor results, Yankees captain Aaron Judge maintained they were the best team in baseball.
“That doesn’t change no matter the record or what’s happening, no matter if we win 10 in a row or lose 10 in a row,” Judge said last week. “I’m still gonna believe that.”
The Yankees lost their following series against cross-town rivals, the New York Mets and MLB analyst Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien called out Judge for his comments on Sunday's episode of "Talkin' Yanks" podcast. He said (5:50 onwards):
"But if you're never playing under urgency, then how are you going to be able to perform when things are urgent. Like the Judge quote, was like, 'I think we're the best team in baseball and doesn't matter if we win 10 in a row or lose 10 in a row, that's what I'm gonna think.'
"That's like, 'I think I'm the tallest guy in the room, doesn't matter if I'm surrounded by children, or if I'm surrounded by Norwegian giants, that's just what I'm going to think.' Okay, well, I'm dumb then, right? And not using my brain. I understand a steady head, but let's not be fu***** dumb."
Aaron Judge commends Mets after Yankees avoid series sweep
Aaron Judge squared off against his former teammate Juan Soto during the Yankees' Subway Series showdown against the Mets. After the Yankees avoided a series sweep by clinching Sunday's series finale, Judge praised their rivals.
The Mets are the Mets. They’ve got a great ball club—it starts with their manager," Judge said. "Mendy, I’ve seen for years here. He’s gonna get the boys fired up, ready to go, and it’s a great ball club.
"They’ve got a great pitching staff, their whole lineup is deep, and they added a guy like Juan Soto right in the middle of it. It’s always a tough matchup, so they’ve been one of the toughest teams we’ve faced all year, and hopefully looking forward to seeing them down the road."
Aaron Judge would hope Sunday's win could spark a turnaround for the Yankees who have lost six of their last seven games.