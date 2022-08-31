Create

"Let’s hope for speedy recovery" "Thoughts and prayers and hopeful thoughts to TLR" - Chicago White Sox fans send well wishes to manager Tony La Russa, who is away from the team at the direction of his doctors

Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles
Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles
Modified Aug 31, 2022 06:05 AM IST

Fans were left concerned after the Chicago White Sox announced that Tony La Russa will be taking some time away to undergo medical testing. It is unclear what exactly is causing this absence, but it will require him to at least miss the upcoming game against the Kansas City Royals. La Russa is a Hall of Fame manager who came out of retirement in 2021, after 10 years away from the MLB.

While the team has failed to live up to expectations this season, La Russa is a widely respected manager. While playoff hopes for the Chicago White Sox are still alive, they are unlikely to get there this season.

The White Sox announced La Russa's time away from the team and his temporary replacement via Twitter.

Miguel Cairo is more than capable of this interim role and should be able to lead the team well. This is one of the rare moments where fans take a step back from the game and think of the individual, not just the manager.

He may not be a great manager anymore but please don’t wish anything on him. Thoughts and prayers and hopeful thoughts to TLR. twitter.com/whitesox/statu…

As mentioned in the statement above from the Chicago White Sox, an update is expected sometime tomorrow.

Let’s hope for speedy recovery. #WhiteSox twitter.com/whitesox/statu…

News like this often causes fans to appreciate what they have while they have it.

Praying for Tony La Russa 🙏❤⚾ One of baseball's best managers. twitter.com/whitesox/statu…

Tony La Russa is already in the Baseball Hall of Fame and deserves to take all the time he needs to fully recover.

take as long as you need big dog twitter.com/whitesox/statu…

The vagueness of the announcement has some fans concerned. While they are likely simply respecting his privacy, it has led to an unfortunate amount of baseless speculation. Hopefully, this is a precaution taken due to a minor issue, and La Russa can get back to the ballpark quickly.

Not good twitter.com/whitesox/statu…
Hope Tony is ok twitter.com/whitesox/statu…
@whitesox @scottmerkin I remember when Piniella didn’t finish season .. maybe same for @TonyLaRussa who hasn’t been himself this years .wish him the best

It can be difficult for a team to refocus and play a game after news like this, which makes Miguel Cairo's job even harder.

@whitesox Hope he recovers to full health. Hopefully Cairo can lead us to victory

Kansas City Royals fans were sure to send their well wishes as well.

I understand the hate on La Russa, but him having medical conditions and concerns is nothing to get excited about. He's a Hall of Fame manager, whether he has a good year or not, I respect him. I hope he feels well. twitter.com/whitesox/statu…

The Chicago White Sox will need to put their managers' health issues aside for one game when they take on the Royals.

Tony La Russa's return to the Chicago White Sox has been a mixed bag

In his first year back with the team, Tony La Russa led the White Sox to a first-place finish in the American League Central. Going into his second season with the team, expectations were much higher. While those expectations are not being hit and the team will likely miss the playoffs, they could still finish above .500.

All of us here at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery to legendary manager Tony La Russa.

