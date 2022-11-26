Seattle Mariners fans were ecstatic after seeing a photo of Gleyber Torres and Eugenio Suarez boarding a plane together. They're off to Venezuela to compete in the Winter League. Look up a Winter League game if you've never seen one. These are some of the most exciting baseball games you've ever seen.

MLB players frequently travel and participate in the winter ball. Ronald Acuna Jr. is currently over there. In his first at-bat in the league, he hit a monster home run.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Gleyber Torres and Eugenio Suárez traveling together to play in Venezuela Gleyber Torres and Eugenio Suárez traveling together to play in Venezuela https://t.co/GQ1IROeA42

Seattle Mariners fans think this could be the start of something great. It's been reported that the New York Yankees are looking to trade Gleyber Torres this off-season. They think the friendship Torres has with Suarez could be all they need to land him.

The Mariners are already in talks with Torres. They'd love to add him to the team. Seattle is looking to build upon the momentum they created last season by breaking the longest postseason drought of any MLB team.

"Let's hope they're teammates soon" one fan said.

"Is Gleyber getting traded to SEATTLE?" another fan asked.

SEPTEM @SeptemCarlos @TalkinBaseball_ They're on their way to play with the biggest sports team in Venezuela, los Leones del Caracas @TalkinBaseball_ They're on their way to play with the biggest sports team in Venezuela, los Leones del Caracas

Some New York Yankees fans don't want to see Gleyber Torres go. They have a ton of young talent coming up right now, which is why the Yankees are shopping him around.

In 140 games played last season, Torres had a slash line of .257/.310/.451. He hit 24 home runs, the same number of home runs he hit in his rookie season with the Yankees in 2018.

Gleyber Torres to the Seattle Mariners makes sense

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game One

The Seattle Mariners kicked off the off-season by trading for Teoscar Hernandez. Seattle sent Erik Swanson and Adam Macko to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Hernandez. Swanson is a right-handed relief pitcher, while Macko is a left-handed pitching prospect.

The team has shown interest in adding a second baseman. They already called the Milwaukee Brewers about Kolten Wong. Torres, on the other hand, has played both second base and shortstop. This could give him an advantage over Wong.

The Yankees have reportedly been looking for relievers. Seattle could trade Diego Castillo and a prospect in exchange for Torres. It would immediately benefit both teams.

Trading Gleyber Torres would free up $10 million for New York, and they could use that money to throw at Aaron Judge. The Yankees will need all the money they can muster up to throw at Judge.

